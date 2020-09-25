Billie Lourd Shares Arrival Of Her Newborn With A Surprise Announcement & Name Reveal

Billie Lourd recently took the internet by storm when she announced the news of welcoming her newborn on Instagram. Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with her 1.4 million strong Instagram family. Here is everything you need to know about Billie Lourd announcing the news on her Instagram.

Billie Lourd's surprise baby announcement and name reveal

Billie Lourd had kept her pregnancy a surprise from everyone as she had not shared that she was pregnant. She recently shared that she has become a first-time mother while revealing the surprise news on her Instagram. She has welcomed a baby boy wither fiance Austen Rydell.

The 27-year-old American Horror Story actor shared a picture of her baby with his feet poking out adorably. Apart from sharing the picture, Billie Lourd also took everyone by surprise by revealing the baby name. She captioned the post as, “ðŸ‘‘ðŸ’™ðŸ‘‘Introducing: ðŸ’™ðŸ‘‘ðŸ’™Kingston Fisher Lourd RydellðŸ’™ðŸ‘‘ðŸ’™”

Here is a look at Billie Lourd’s baby. The middle name of Billie Lourd’s baby is a tribute to Billie Lourd’s late mother Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher. She passed away in 2016.

Celebrities react on Billie Lourd's baby picture

The news of Billie Lourd’s baby has taken everyone by surprise as she had not formally announced that she was pregnant. As soon as she shared the news on her Instagram fans and several other celebrities flooded the comments section of the post with congratulatory messages and wishes.

Actor Emma Roberts also took to the comments section and wrote, “Screaming!!! Love you guys so much ♥ï¸” Actor Cody Fern also commented on the surprise announcement with, “The sneak attack.”

Here is a look at some of the comments on Billie Lourd’s surprise Instagram announcement. Billie Lourd shares the arrival of her newborn with a surprise announcement and name reveal

Billie Lourd's engagement

However, the couple Austen Rydell and Billie Lourd had announced that they are engaged on June 26 this year. With this news of Billie Lourd’s baby, it is evident that she was pregnant during the time they announced that they are engaged. Austin Rydell had shared a series of adorable pictures and videos to share that his ladylove has said yes. He had captioned the post as “ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!? ðŸ’—ðŸ¤ªðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ°ðŸ’¥ðŸ¾”

Promo Image Credits: Austin Rydell Instagram

