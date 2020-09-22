Mayanti Langer Gives Fans Sneak Peek Into WFH Post Pregnancy; See Picture

Mayanti Langer is synonymous with the Dream11 IPL and it came as a surprise for the fans when her name was missing in the list of the list of Dream11 IPL anchors and commentators. However, Mayanti Langer, who gave birth to a baby boy six months ago, cited the newborn in her life as the reason for backing out from the lucrative league. The 35-year-old on her Twitter account gave fans a sneak peek of her Work From Home schedule post her pregnancy.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Top T20 Records At Rajasthan Vs Chennai Venue, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Mayanti Langer shared a picture ahead of her shoot as she got back to work post her pregnancy. She is one of the most popular and talked about sports presenters in the country, enjoying a huge fan-base on social media. Langer shared her picture with hashtags such as #momlife and #wfm.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Vijay Shankar Bowls 2 BIG No Balls On Return After Mitchell Marsh Injury

Mayanti Langer Child: Stuart Binny and Mayanti Langer become parents

Mayanti Langer and Stuart Binny welcomed a baby boy as they step into a new chapter of their lives. The sports presenter had earlier claimed that she would have been loved to be a part of the Dream11 IPL 2020 given that the tournament stuck to its original schedule. Mayanti Langer had also thanked the broadcast network Star Sports for supporting her during her pregnancy. The network had made several adjustments to ensure her comfort until she was 5 months pregnant as per Mayanti Langer.

The popular presenter has carved a niche for herself in the broadcasting industry by emerging as one of the most distinguishable faces in the sport. She has been associated with the Indian T-20 carnival for several years now along with hosting 7 world cups across three different sports. Cricket fans across the nation will be eagerly waiting for Mayanti Langer's return

On the other hand, Langer's husband, Stuart Binny has represented teams from Bangalore and Rajasthan in the cash-rich league over the years. He was a part of the Rajasthan line-up in the during the last edition of the league but could not justify his place in the side and was subsequently released. No teams showed interest in the all-rounder, as he went unsold in the auctions for the Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's First Words On Test Debut In England In 2014 Shocked Me: Stuart Binny

Dream11 IPL broadcasters

The anchors roped in for Dream11 IPL 2020 include the likes of Suren Sundaram, Kira Narayanan, Nashpreet Kaur, Tanya Purohit, Dheeraj Juneja, Jatin Sapru, Suhail Chandok, Sanjana Ganesan, Anant Tyagi. Former Fox Sports presenter, Neroli Meadows, also has come on board for the Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting SNUBS Steve Smith, Calls THIS Rajasthan Batsman Dangerous

Image Source: Mayanti Langer Binny Twitter