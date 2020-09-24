Chrissy Teigen Asks Her Fans About Unusual Pregnancy Symptoms And Shares One Of Her Own

Chrissy Teigen recently took to Twitter to talk about a very specific pregnancy symptom she was facing. Chrissy mentioned that she felt pain in her nose and asked her fans whether they also faced such kind of issue while they were pregnant in her tweet. Take a look at what the model tweeted and read more about Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy symptoms

I’m having a lot of pain on the bridge of my nose. Super tender. I know when you’re preg, they say your nose “spreads” and I believe it because I’ve seen it on myself! But has it ever caused pain for anyone? — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 22, 2020

The model mentioned that she was feeling 'a lot of pain on the bridge of' her nose and added it was very 'tender'. Her tweet read - '’I'm having a lot of pain on the bridge of my nose. Super tender. I know when you’re preg, they say your nose “spreads” and I believe it because I’ve seen it on myself! But has it ever caused pain for anyone?' (sic). Many fans responded to the tweet.

Most fans responded by mentioning that they too felt like that while they were pregnant. Other fans added more 'weird yet real' symptoms. One fan wrote - 'Yes, it was extra puffy. My 3rd baby was almost ten pounds and I’m pretty sure my nose carried half the weight. I felt extra sniffly?' (sic). Another fan mentioned - 'Yes ma'am! My nose ached and now looks different after two beautiful baby boys ( now 24 and 19 ) but totally with it!' (sic). Take a look:

Yes, it was extra puffy. My 3rd baby was almost ten pounds and I’m pretty sure my nose carried half the weight. I felt extra sniffly? She was my 3rd baby and 5th pregnancy. I had 2 miscarriages in the year before her and my body was so whacked. ! She is 3 months not 6 in the pic. pic.twitter.com/SB7zjRx8wU — Deirdre Rad (@Deirdre10025Rad) September 22, 2020

Yes ma'am! My nose ached and now looks different after two beautiful baby boys ( now 24 and 19 ) but totally with it! pic.twitter.com/KHzMzjMvLa — Jackie L. (@only_girl73) September 22, 2020

Not my nose but my feet grew a full size when I was pregnant! And they never went back to normal. — Leslie S (@leslielscott) September 22, 2020

With my last pregnancy both of my hands went numb like when u play with snow and you get that lost of feeling it was hell.... started around 5 months The doctor said it was pregnancy induced carpal tunnel,

Feeling in my hands slowly returned back to normal a week after birth. — NMJ81 (@NMJ811) September 22, 2020

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with her third child with John Legend. The model also by mistake mentioned that she was having a boy on Instagram. Take a look at the video that has been termed the 'best gender reveal video' (sic). Take a look:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend already have two children - Luna and Miles. She also keeps posting about them on her social media. In her last post, fans could see the two kids standing under a tree. The post was captioned - 'thankful for all the help we have always but especially these days while I’m down. Park day' (sic). Take a look:

In another post, fans could spot the on her bed. Her assistant was also seen in the pic. Chrissy mentioned how she had been acting during her pregnancy in her post. Take a look:

