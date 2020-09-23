26 Years Of 'Friends': Courtney's Pregnancy And Other Trivia That Was Kept From Fans

Friends is considered as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. The show first aired in 1994 on September 22, and the rest is history. September 22, 2020 marks 26 years of Friends. The plot of the show followed the lives of six friends in their 20s and 30s in New York City. The series created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, featured Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in lead roles.

After the show concluded in 2004, fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for a Friends reunion episode or show. On the occasion of 26 years of Friends, here is a look at some of the deleted scenes and interesting Friends trivia according to IMDb which was kept hidden from fans.

26 years of Friends: Interesting trivia of the show which was kept hidden from fans

The popular song of Phoebe 'Smelly Cat' was penned down by Lisa Kudrow and her best friend when they both were dunk. However, the song made it to the final episodes of the show.

According to the calculations of one fan, Joey had amassed a total of 119,760 dollars in debt to Chandler

Giovanni Ribisi who had played the role of Phoebe’s brother had a small role on Friends before he was seen in the role. He played the guy who accidentally throws a condom in Phoebe’s guitar case instead of a coin. Fans are still wondering if it was the same character as Phoebe’s brother or not.

Not many people know that unlike the character of Joey, Matt LeBlanc can speak fluent French.

When Phoebe was pregnant with her brother’s babies in the show, she was pregnant in real life too. However, she was not big enough to be having triplets, so the costumers had to pad her up to look bigger in the show.

Courtney Cox was pregnant during the filming of last season of the show. She had to hide her baby bump behind baggy clothes as the couple was trying to adopt a baby in the season.

During the time of Rachel’s pregnancy on the show, Courtney Cox had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Matt LeBlanc has admitted that he dyed his hair throughout the show.

The reason why Phoebe ended up with Mike is that everyone wanted to keep Paul Rudd on the show.

Just like her character, Courtney Cox was a neat freak. She used to clean others’ dressing rooms.

'Friends' cast then and now

Here is a look at some of the deleted scenes from the show

