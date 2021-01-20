'Cars 3' Cast Has Owen Wilson Voicing Lightning McQueen With Armie Hammer And Others

Cars 3 is a computer-animated comedy-adventure film released in 2017. It is the third installment of the Cars film series by Pixar Animation Studios. The movies were released by Walt Disney Pictures and received immense appreciation from the audiences. Voice for Cars 3 cast features many popular actors. Below are the details.

'Cars 3' cast details

Owen Wilson as Lightning McQueen

The cast of Cars 3 has Owen Wilson voicing Montgomery “Lightning” McQueen. He is a legendary Piston Cup veteran. Wilson is a popular star who has appeared in movies like I Spy, Wedding Crashers, Rushmore, The Internship, and others.

Cristela Alonzo as Cruz Ramirez

Among the important Cars 3 characters is Cruz Ramirez. She is the trainer of Lightning McQueen who helps compete against the next-generation rookies. It is voiced by Cristela Alonzo. She is a comedian, actor, writer, and producer. Alonzo also voiced Shirley in The Angry Birds Movie.

Chris Cooper as Smokey

Voice Cars 3 cast has Chris Cooper as Smokey. He is a former mechanic and crew chief of Doc Hudson. Cooper is a veteran actor who has been a part of films like This Boy’s Life, Lone Star, American Beauty, Adaptation, Capote, The Town, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Little Woman, and more.

Nathan Fillion as Sterling

The cast of Cars 3 has Nathan Fillion voicing Sterling. He is a rich business car and the new Rust-eze team owner. Filion’s work on the big screen includes Saving Private Ryan, Serenity, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, Night Hunter, and others.

Larry the Cable Guy as Mater

Among the most loved Cars 3 characters is Mater. He is a jolly tow truck and best friend of Lightning McQueen. Larry the Cable Guy voiced Mater in the movie. Larry is a stand-up comedian whose real name is Daniel Lawrence Whitney.

Armie Hammer as Jackson Storm

Cars 3 cast has Armie Hammer making his debut in this film series. He voiced Jackson Storm, a new racing rival of McQueen. Hammer is one of the well-known names in the industry, known for his performances in The Social Network, J. Edgar, Nocturnal Animals, Call Me by Your Name, and more.

Cars 3 is helmed by Brain Fee as his directorial debut and is written by Kiel Murray, Bob Peterson, and Mike Rich. The plot shows Lightning McQueen proving his abilities against the new generation of races and maintaining his title as the best race car in the world. The movie received mostly positive reviews and grossed over $383 million globally.

