'Loki' Cast Includes Tom Hiddleston With Owen Wilson & Others In MCU Debut

Marvel’s upcoming series on Disney Plus includes Loki. An exclusive first look was recently released by the makers during Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day. Along with old Marvel alumni, it brings new actors to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), expanding the world.

'Loki' cast details to know

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

The cast of Loki brings back Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief in the MCU. Died in Avengers: Infinity War, he escaped with the help of Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, as the superheroes revisited the past. Hiddleston will portray the character for the sixth time.

Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius

The first trailer of the miniseries shows Owen Wilson making his debut in the MCU as a character named Mobius M. Mobius. He is a middle management member of the Time Variation Authority (TVA). The character is based on Marvel comics writer and one-time editor Mark Gruenwald and was one of several cloned TVA management employees. Wilson is known for his comedic performances Wedding Crashers, The Royal Tenenbaums, Zoolander, and more.

Sophia Di Martino

Loki cast includes Sophia Di Martino in an undisclosed role. It is speculated that she could be a female version of the 'God of Mischief'. The English actor has worked on projects like Casualty, The Royal Today, A Royal Night Out, The Darkest Universe, and others.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Gugu Mbatha-Raw will be seen making her MCU debut as one of Loki characters. She appears in the exclusive clip as a high-ranking executive at the TVA, who is leading a courtroom that Loki is taken to. She also gets in a fight with him. Mbatha-Raw is known for her performance in Doctor Who, Black Mirror, Beauty and the Beast, Misbehavior, and more.

Sasha Lane

Loki cast has Sasha Lane in her first MCU appearance. The information on which of the Loki characters she plays is unknown. However, she is seen helping him escape from the plane towards the trailer end. Could she be the lady Loki? No confirmation is made yet. Lane was seen in movies like American Honey, Shrimp, Hellboy, and recently in shows such as Amazing Stories, and Utopia.

Is Chris Hemsworth in Loki?

The burning question that the trailer left was is Chris Hemsworth in Loki? The answer is uncertain as today. However, a hint to Thor is giving in the exclusive clip. In the end, Tom Hiddleston as Loki says, “Brother, when I’m down…. You better be ready,” and jumps off the plane. Now he is taken by Bifrost which points that Thor caught him with his new weapon Stormbreak, or it could even be Hela in the destroyed Asguard.

The cast of Loki also has Wunmi Mosaku in an unknown role with Richard E. Grant in a guest appearance. The series takes place right after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron will be directing all the episodes of Loki with Michael Waldron as the writer. Loki is set to arrive on Disney Plus in May 2021.

