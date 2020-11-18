'Scrooged' Cast And Other Details About The American Comedy Drama

Scrooged is a Christmas comedy film released in 1988. Directed by Richard Donner, it is written by Mitch Glazer and Michael O’Donoghue. The movie received great reviews from the audience and performed well at the box office. It has appeared in various lists of the best Christmas films.

Scrooged cast

Bill Murray as Francis Xavier “Frank” Cross

The cast of the Scrooged has Bill Murray as the lead portraying Frank Cross. He is the IBC Television president who is pushing his company to broadcast an extravagant live production of A Christmas Carol on Christmas Eve, making the crew work throughout the festive season. Murray made a comeback in acting for the film after a four-year hiatus.

Karen Allen as Claire Phillips

Scrooged cast has Karen Allen playing Claire Phillips. She is Frank’s long-lost love who works at a homeless shelter. Allen is well-known for her role as Marion Ravenwood opposite Harrison Ford in Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indian Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

John Forsythe as Lew Hayward

The Scrooged characters have Lew Hayward, Frank’s mentor who died from a heart attack as an unloved miser and returns as a ghost. It is essayed by John Forsythe. He was an actor, producer, narrator, drama teacher and philanthropist whose career spanned six decades.

Alfre Woodard as Grace Cooley

Grace Cooley is the personal assistant of Frank Cross. The character is essayed by Alfre Woodard. She has won four Emmy Awards, with one Golden Globe Award and three Screen Actors Guild Award for her versatile performances.

John Glover as Brice Cummings

The Scrooged cast has John Glover portraying Brice Cummings. He is bought on board to provide assistance to Frank on his job, but he secretly wants Frank’s position. Glover is popular for depicting various villainous roles in films and television.

Bobcast Goldthwait as Eliot Loudermilk

Bobcast Goldthwait played Eliot Loudermilk in Scrooged. He is an executive at IBC Television who gets fired by Frank for disagreeing with him. Goldthwait is a comedian, voice artist, director, and screenwriter.

The Scrooged actors' list includes David Johansen, Carol Kane, Nicholas Phillips, Robert Mitchum, Michael J. Pollard, Mary Ellen Trainor and others. The movie is based on the 1843 novella A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. It is a modern retelling that follows Frank Cross, who is visited by ghosts on Christmas Eve intent on helping him regain his Christmas spirit. Made on a budget of around $32 million, it reportedly earned $100 million at the worldwide box office.

