Cary Fukunaga Says 'No Time To Die' Opening Scene Will Be Bond-free, Has 'IT' Like Horror

James Bond films featuring Daniel Craig has been kicking off with some great sequences. However, this will not be the case in the upcoming movie, No Time to Die. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga revealed that the 25th Bond film opening scene will not have Craig, but will have a horror element.

Also Read | 'No Time To Die' Director Cary Fukunaga Has 'mentally & Emotionally' Finished The Film

'No Time to Die' opening scene narrated by director Fukunaga

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga disclosed that the opening of the movie will have more of a horror element than action, showing its more like a psychological thriller. He said that typically, the pre-title sequences in James Bond films have been throwaway scenes packed with gratuitous chases, violence, and intimacy.

The filmmaker stated that in every Bond movie, except the first which has no pre-title scene, they feature 007. However, he asserted that his version will be slow-paced, visually arresting, subtitled with dialogue in French, and entirely Bond-free, hinting that Daniel Craig would not appear in it.

Also Read | 'No Time To Die' Director Reveals How He Felt On James Bond Film's Initial Delay

Cary Fukunaga’s opening scene in No Time to Die focuses on Madeleine Swan, played by Lea Seydoux, recalling a tragic encounter from her childhood. He mentioned that it has Safin, essayed by Rami Malek, wearing a Japanese Noh mask, who kills her mother, pursues Swan through the home, and hunts her down on a frozen lake. “Some clown chasing a child around the house” the filmmaking stated and laughed. He asserted that it is like he bought back IT in the first five minutes of Bond.

Cary Fukunaga originally developed two IT movies for Warner Bros. But he left the projects due to creative differences. However, the filmmaker did retain a screenplay credit on the first film which released in 2017 and generated great responses from the audiences along with being a blockbuster at the global box office. So Fukunaga bringing the horror in No Time to Die could be a plus point for the movie.

Also Read | Meet Rami Malek As Safin, James Bond's Latest Nemesis In 'No Time To Die'; WATCH

Also Read | Daniel Craig Says 'it Isn't The Right Time' To Release 'No Time To Die'; Read More

No Time to Die cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux, who will reportedly reprise their roles from previous films. The new addition to the cast is Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen. It will be Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond. No Time to Die is currently scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.