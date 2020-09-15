Meet Rami Malek As Safin, James Bond's Latest Nemesis In 'No Time To Die'; WATCH

No Time to Die is said to mark the end of Daniel Craig’s outing as James Bond. However, the movie will introduce a new villain, Safin, played by Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek. A new video shows how threatening Safin is to Bond and what he wants. Take a look-

Meet Rami Malek as Safin from No Time to Die

No Time to Die makers released a new video featuring Rami Malek as the antagonist Safin. It gives a glimpse of his potential to stand against James Bond. The character thrives on revenge and also plots to kill millions of people with his ideology of making the world a better place.

Rami Malik talks about how he wanted to depict the character. He says, “What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling, thinking of himself as being heroic.” Director Cary Joji Fukunaga sheds some light on why Safin is a frightening character. “What he wants and what he is willing to do makes him a very frightening character. Both personally to Bond but also on a global level,” the filmmaker asserted. Malik adds, “Safin is a formidable adversary. James Bond has to adapt to that.” A face-off between the baddie and Daniel Craig’s agent 007 is seen. Check out the video below.

Is the mysterious Safin (Rami Malek) 007’s most terrifying adversary yet? #NoTimeToDie in cinemas this November. pic.twitter.com/Jin07Kfp8i — James Bond (@007) September 14, 2020

No Time to Die will mark Rami Malek’s first appearance on the big screen since he won his first Academy Award for Best Actor. He earned the award for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody (2018). In between, Malek was seen in a short film, a TV movie, and also voiced a gorilla Chee-Chee in Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr. as the titular character. Audiences are waiting to see the actor in a negative role, especially as it is a James Bond film.

No Time to Die also features Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux, who will reportedly reprise their roles from previous films. The new additions to the cast are Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen. It is the twenty-fifth installment in the James Bond film series. The movie is said to be Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the MI6 agent.

No Time to Die plot shows agent 007 as he has left active service. After five years of rest, he is approached by an old friend and a CIA officer, Felix Leiter. He seeks help from the retired agent. Bond agrees and has to face dangers which he has never seen before. No Time to Die is scheduled to release on November 12, 2020, in the United Kingdom and on November 20, 2020, in the United States.

Image source - Screengrab from James Bond 007 Twitter

