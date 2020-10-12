'No Time To Die' Director Reveals How He Felt On James Bond Film's Initial Delay

No Time to Die is one of the most anticipated upcoming films. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, it has been delayed multiple times, like several other recent Hollywood projects, due to coronavirus pandemic. Now, the filmmaker expressed how he felt knowing about the movie being postponed.

Also Read | Daniel Craig Says 'it Isn't The Right Time' To Release 'No Time To Die'; Read More

'No Time to Die' director reveals how he felt when the film was first delayed

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, via CinemaBlend, Cary Joji Fukunaga opened up about his feeling when No Time to Die was shifted for the first time. He said that there were a couple of hours when he felt like ‘it’s not happening’ now. The filmmaker then pretty quickly moved on mentally. He mentioned that he was at peace with it. Joji Fukunaga thinks that the studio made a “very smart” decision to be one of the first to say out loud, ‘This is a big thing. We are moving the film,’ because a lot of people were in denial. He noted that some still are.

Cary Joji Fukunaga said that he looks at the delay unemotionally right now. He asserted that there are so many bigger things happening currently. The filmmaker mentioned that he has friends who are losing businesses, restaurants, and other friends who have lost family members. He stated that No Time to Die will come out when it is right. Joji Fukanaga noted that it will perform in the context of this “new world,” in which no one really can define what success or failure means.

Also Read | 'No Time To Die' Director Cary Fukunaga Has 'mentally & Emotionally' Finished The Film

Also Read | Daniel Craig Says 'No Time To Die' Is His Sign Off In "best Possible Way"

No Time to Die was initially set to release on November 2019, but was postponed to February 2020, and then to April 2020. The project was then shifted to November 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak. It is now scheduled to release in theatres on April 2, 2021.

Daniel Craig will be making his return as James Bond in No Time to Die. It will be his fifth and last outing as the popular character. He has previously portrayed agent 007 in Casino Royale (2006) Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). After essaying the MI6 agent for around 15 years, he has garnered many appreciations from the audiences.

Also Read | Daniel Craig Might Play James Bond Even After 'No Time To Die'

No Time to Die cast also includes stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux, who will reportedly reprise their roles from previous films. The new addition to the cast is Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen. It is the 25th film in the James Bond film series.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.