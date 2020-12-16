Cassie Lang Actor Emma Fuhrmann Reacts To Being Recast In Marvel's 'Ant-Man 3'

Cassie Lang actor Emma Fuhrmann from Ant-Man has been re-cast for her role in the upcoming Ant-Man 3 film. Fuhrmann has opened about the Ant-Man 3 recasting in a couple of tweets addressing the issue. The actor mentioned that she is just as sad as the fans were to know that she has not been roped for the role. However, Emma in her tweets wrote that she stays hopeful to work with the MCU once again in the future.

Actor Emma Fuhrmann opens up about Ant-Man 3 recasting

In her first tweet, the Cassie Lang actor wrote that she is simply writing the tweet to address all the kind messages that she has been receiving over the course of time. She revealed that she has received unconditional support and love from fans who were sad to hear her role being recast.

Emma Fuhrmann wrote that all the support that she witnessed means the world to her and that she was just as sad when she heard the news on Thursday. Further on, she wrote that going forward she can only hope that there is something else for her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future. She then wrote that she has always been grateful to have been a part of the MCU. She also expressed how thankful she was to be a part of one of the biggest movie of all time.

Just wanted to come on here & say that I see all your kind messages❤️ Thank you for all your support. It has meant the world to me. I was as sad as you all were to hear the news Thursday. I can only hope that this means there is something else for me in the future of the MCU. /1 — Emma Fuhrmann (@EmmaFuhrmann) December 15, 2020

I will always be grateful to have been a part of the MCU & the biggest movie of all time. Being an actress is still my #1 passion & I look forward to what the future holds.

Xo

Emma ❤️ — Emma Fuhrmann (@EmmaFuhrmann) December 15, 2020

This was so wrong. At the very least they should have told you before the public announcement. You were great and made the scene so emotional. Hope you get another role in MCU — Rodrigo Gambra ⚕☣ #RenunciaPiñera (@DoctorToffu) December 16, 2020

Love you

This is my favorite scene in Avengers Endgame.

I loved you as Cassie Lang. ♥️

I wish you the best.

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

We will miss you 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/YFdmY1cUzi — Anthony Zane Strader(Black Lives Matters (@StraderZane) December 15, 2020

Love you Emma, you will forever be my Cassie Lang ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/FxsHlGRfyd — bruna 🦦 (@dynelang) December 15, 2020

Emma Fuhrmann ended her tweets by writing that her number one passion has always been acting and thus she looks eagerly forward to what the future has in store for her. Fans were quite taken aback by this emotional farewell by the actor. They shared images from her scene in Endgame and wrote several positive things about the actor in the comments section.

Fans too expressed that they had mixed emotions for Emma being recast as they felt her role in Endgame was iconic. As per reports by Independent, the role of Cassie Lang has now been handed over to Kathryn Newtown. The rest of the Ant-man 3 cast remains the same including Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly and Michelle Pfeiffer.

