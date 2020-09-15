'Cast A Dark Shadow' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Play

Cast a Dark Shadow featured Dirk Bogarde, Margaret Lockwood, Kay Walsh, and Kathleen Harrison in the lead roles. The suspense flick was helmed by Lewis Gilbert and was released in the year 1955. The black-and-white film was based on the play Murder Mistaken which was written by Janet Green. Read on to know everything about Cast a Dark Shadow cast:

ALSO READ: Sunil Grover Recreates Gopi Bahu’s Laptop Washing Scene From 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'

'Cast A Dark Shadow' Cast

Dirk Bogarde as Edward "Teddy" Bare

Dirk Bogarde made his debut in 1939 and since then has appeared in several films like Rope, Boys in Brown, Hunted, They Who Dare, and many more. In this film, he played the role of Edward Teddy Bare who kills his wife, after she asks the lawyer to change her will. However, he stages the murder as an accidental incident.

Margaret Lockwood as Freda Jeffries

Margaret Lockwood was one of the most famous actors of the 1930s and 1940s. Some of her hit films include The Lady Vanishes, Night Train To Munich, The Man in Grey, The Wicked Lady, and many more. In this film, she played the role of Freda Jeffries, who is a lower-class woman and gets married to Edward and keeps tight control over her fortune.

ALSO READ: Vishnu Vishal Shares Unseen Picture From His First Movie, 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu'

Kay Walsh as Charlotte Young

Kathleen Kay Walsh made her debut as a dancer and later made stepped into acting in 1934. Some of her notable work includes Keep Fit, The Missing People, All at Sea, The Middle Watch, and many more. In this movie, Kay essayed the role of Charlotte Young, and Edward becomes acquainted with her. She was looking for a house and making Freda jealous, Edward stays around her.

Other star cast members of Cast A Dark Shadow

Kathleen Harrison as Emmie, the Bares' servant

Robert Flemyng as Phillip Mortimer

Mona Washbourne as Monica Bare

Philip Stainton as Charlie Mann, a business associate of Edward's

Walter Hudd as Coroner

Lita Roza as Singer

About the film Cast A Dark Shadow

The plot of Cast A Dark Shadow revolves around Edward Bare, who murders his wife (Mona Washbourne) for her money. He then gets married to a former barmaid who proves less easy to dispose of. However, when he meets Charlotte, murder is back on the agenda. The movie is considered as a modest but entertaining melodrama, helmed by Lewis Gilbert.

ALSO READ: Rahul Khanna Shares A Post On Maintaining Social Distancing, Netizens React; See Here

ALSO READ: Jassie Gill And Happy Raikoti's Latest Punjabi Love Ballad 'Pyaar Mangdi' Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.