Sunil Grover Recreates Gopi Bahu’s Laptop Washing Scene From 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'

Sunil Grover took to his Twitter handle to share a glimpse of ‘Topi Bahu’ doing household chores of the house, like washing her husband’s laptop and his essential business papers. With this, Sunil Grover can be be seen recreating the iconic laptop scene from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya where Rashi (played by Rucha Hasabnis) convinces Gopi (essayed by Giaa Manek) to wash her husband Ahem’s (portrayed by Mohammad Nazim) laptop. Read on:

Sunil Grover recreates the famous scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya

Comedian Sunil Grover is known for his roles as Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. The actor is currently entertaining his fans with his comeback show on Star Bharat named Gangs of Filmistan. On recreating this scene, Sunil can be seen wearing pink and blue saree. The title track of the serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya plays in the background. Take a look at Sunil Grover’s Twitter post below.

Topi Bahu! Ghar ke kaam karegi aaj raat 8 baje @StarBharat par . pic.twitter.com/1daXwnm9vv — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 15, 2020

As soon as Sunil Grover shared the funny video, his fans started commenting on the post. One of the users wrote, "hilarious! All the best Sunil!". The other wrote, "Have seen Laptop being washed so many times in serials but the way you do it no one can, you crack me up...lageh raho". Saina Nehwal too commented on Sunil Grover's post. Take a look at the comments below.

😂😂 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 15, 2020

अरे प्रभु आप गोपी बहु के किरदार में

पता नहीं लोग आपको किस किस नाम से जानेंगे

कुछ रहम करो

लव यू मशहूर सुनील गुलाटी उर्फ गोपी बहु — Er.Raj Kapoor Yadav (@YadavRaj_) September 15, 2020

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was recently in the news after Yashraj Mukhate, a well-known musician, who re-created a scene from the show by adding exciting and funny music to it. The video clip soon went viral in no time with even the actors sharing the same and appreciating the pun.

On the other hand, recently, the makers of the show announced that they are bringing back the sequel of the show and Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain have been roped in for playing the leads Anant and Gehna respectively in the show. The makers also released the promo of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

