Jassie Gill And Happy Raikoti's Latest Punjabi Love Ballad 'Pyaar Mangdi' Out Now

Jassie Gill is back with yet another emotional love music video, Pyaar Mangdi. The song, which is sung by Jassie Gill, also stars Yashika Talwar as the female lead. The music is composed by Avvy Sra, while Happy Raikoti has written the lyrics. Pyaar Mangdi released on Tuesday, that is on September 15, 2020, and has received over 3.5 lakh views on YouTube in just 2 hours.

Jassie Gill releases new song 'Pyaar Mangdi'

Jassie Gill’s Pyaar Mangdi is a Punjabi love ballad that was released just a few hours back. The song shows the feelings of jealousy a woman feels when someone else tries to get around her beloved. It also shows how a guy expresses his love, not with words but with gestures. Check out the song here:

Fans' reaction to Jassie Gill’s new song

Fans of Jassie Gill and Happy Raikoti have gone gaga over the song. Numerous fans expressed how well they liked the song and how much they enjoyed watching the duo on the screen. Several fans commented that this is a fantastic tune made by Jassi. Take a look at the comments below.

On the personal front

Recently, Jassie Gill gave a glimpse of his quality time spent with his little daughter Roojas Kaul Gill on his Instagram handle. Jassi shared pictures with his daughter wherein the duo can be seen chilling together. In one of the images, the singer held the little one in his arms while in the next picture, he seems to be sitting and relaxing with his daughter.

While captioning the post, the actor called his daughter as his “Rooh” (which means soul). The director of Panga, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also left a comment under the post, writing, “cutie” with heart-shaped emojis. Another Punjabi singer Navjit Buttar also poured in his love for the cute father-daughter duo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jassie Gill was last seen in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. Next, he will be seen in a Punjabi movie Daddy Cool Munde Fool 2. Besides this, he also has Bollywood film, Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai in his kitty.

