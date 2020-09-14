Vishnu Vishal Shares Unseen Picture From His First Movie, 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu'

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, who shot to fame with the psychological thriller Ratsasan, has now become one of the leading faces in the South Indian film industry. The actor, who is quite active on Instagram, keeps updating his fans and followers with several interesting posts. He recently shared a throwback photo that made his fans nostalgic. Check it out:

Vishnu Vishal’s throwback picture

In the unseen click from his first-ever movie shoot of Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, the actor looked young in the shot and sported a rugged look. While his face was bruised, he wore what looked like a yellow jersey. Captioning his post, the actor wrote, “Unseen pic from my first movie photoshoot. Thot i shud share..#VennilaKabadiKuzhu #throwback #nostalgia,”. Take a look at his post below:

Released in the year 2009, the Tamil sports drama Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu was written and directed by the then-newcomer Susindran. He is also a well-known lyricist and screenwriter by profession. Vishnu played the role of Anand Chakravarthy in the movie and reportedly spent months training for his part. The film received positive reviews and also earned him a nomination for the Vijay Awards for Best Debut Actor.

Vishnu Vishal’s engagement

Meanwhile, the actor recently exchanged rings with his lady love and badminton player Jwala Gutta a few days ago. The two, who had been dating for quite some time now, decided to take their relationship to the next level on Jwala’s 37th birthday, which was on September 7, 2020.

On the work front

On the professional front, Vishnu Vishal will be returning to films after a long break of two years with the Prabu Solomon-directorial Kadan. The movie, featuring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, and Zoya Hussain, is reportedly about animal abuse issue. The film is slated to hit the silver screens after the coronavirus situation improves. Initially, the movie was slated to hit the theatres in April 2020 but got postponed due to the pandemic.

Besides this, Vishnu Vishal has many films at different stages of production. He has S.P. Karthi’s Indru Netru Naalai 2, Manu Anand-directorial FIR - Faizal Ibrahim Rais, and an untitled movie scripted by Vijay Sethupathi. All of them are expected to hit the screen in the year ahead.

