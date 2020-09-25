Real Steel Cast: Here Are The Stars In The 2011 Science Fiction Sports Release

Real Steel starring Hugh Jackman is a popular science-fiction sports film adapted from the short story "Steel", written by Richard Matheson. The film was a total hit and it managed to gain a lot of attention all over the globe. Fans have been skiing about the cast of Real Steel. It is not shocking to see the fans’ reaction because of the star-studded cast team of Real Steel. Here are some of the Cast members of Real Steel.

The cast of Real Steel

Hugh Jackman

Here, Hugh Jackman was seen playing the lead role of Charlie Kenton. He managed to win the critics as well as his fans with the acting performance in this film. His is most popular for playing the fictional character, Logan in the MCU. He also holds the Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero". Some of his most popular releases include Kate & Leopold, Van Helsing, The Prestige, The Fountain, Australia, Les Misérables, Prisoners, and The Greatest Showman.

Dakota Goyo

Here Dakota Goyo was seen playing the role of Max Kenton. He is a popular Canadian actor known for his acting performances Dark Skies and voicing Jamie in the animated film, Rise Of The Guardians. He had also won the Best Performance in a Feature Film – Leading Young Actor at the Young Artist award ceremony. He was last seen in the Hollywood film, Noah portraying the character of young Noah.

Evangeline Lilly

Here Evangeline Lilly was seen playing the role of Bailey Tallet. She is managed to gain mainstream popularity by playing a prominent character in ABC’s Lost. She also got nominated at Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the 2004 TV series. She has been one of the most popular stars of the industry with some blockbusters like The Hobbit film series, The Desolation of Smaug, The Battle of the Five Armies, Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame. She is currently prepping up for her upcoming dramatic thriller, Dreamland.

Anthony Mackie

Here Anthony Mackie was seen playing the role of Finn. He started his mainstream acting career with Carl Hancock Rux's play Talk. Anthony also managed to gain a won an OBIE Award for the same. He then appeared as the main antagonist, Papa Doc in Eminem’s popular film, 8 Mile. Some of his most popular releases include Half Nelson, We Are Marshall, Crossover, Pain and Gain, Notorious. He also plays the role of Sam/Falcon in the popular superhero franchise created by Marvel.

Olga Fonda

Here Olga Fonda is seen playing the role of Farra Lemkova. She is a Russian actor known for her role in the film, television industry. She is also a model who was founded by the popular agent, Paul Fisher. Some of her most popular releases include How I Met Your Mother, Nip/Tuck, Melrose Place, Entourage, and Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn and Altered Carbon.

