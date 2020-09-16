Ryan Reynolds Is Trolling Hugh Jackman Again, This Time About His Recent Coffee Advert

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds are known for their love-hate relationship on social media. They constantly keep trolling each other on Twitter. Recently, Hugh Jackman shared an ad of his Laughing Man coffee company on Twitter that showcases a day in his life. Ryan Reynolds made a hilarious comment while retweeting the video.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's recent Twitter feud

Huge Jackman recently uploaded an ad of his Laughing Man coffee on Twitter. Laughing Man coffee is a brand that the actor launched in 2011 after a trip to Ethiopia The ad showcased a day in Hugh Jackman's life. In the video, he wakes up grumpy and turnes into a happy person after he drinks the coffee. Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to retweet Hugh Jackman's ad. He wrote, "you sleep with the wig on?", trolling the Wolverine star. He said that Hugh Jackman is bald and wears a wig while he sleeps. Take a look at the tweet.

You sleep with the wig on? https://t.co/b8t5D8vMk1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 15, 2020

Netizen's reactions to the Twitter troll

Fans have been following the Twitter fun feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for a few years now. The recent tweet has already received almost 15.9 retweets and 235K likes on Twitter within a few hours. A Twitter user wrote that she is a huge fan of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's bromance. The user called them 'frenemies' and said that she is always up for such trolls between the two. Take a look:

This is my favorite Hollywood friendship.

...bromine? Frienemies?

IDK but I'm here for it!! https://t.co/SJjBpADI2T — Janet (@skygirl55) September 15, 2020

Another Twitter user replied to Ryan Reynolds' comment on Hugh Jackman's video. She mentioned that she was having coffee while reading the tweet and almost spit it out while laughing. Here's the Tweet:

@RealHughJackman I was drinking my coffee when I read this and almost spit it out in laughter. You two are hilarious?!?! Thank you, your humor is EXACTLY what the dr ordered. (Wig or no wig 😉) — Cat (@kittycat1375) September 15, 2020

A marvel fan on Twitter replied with a sarcastic comment on Ryan Reynolds Twitter troll. She called Ryan Reynolds a big stalker of Hugh Jackman as he always comments on his tweets within half an hour. Previously, Hugh Jackman also spoke about Ryan Reynolds being a big fan of him and trolled him. Take a look at the Twitter user's comment.

Why is that you always reply Hugh’s post within half an hour? I mean you are the stalkiest of the stalker fans I’ve ever seen on the internet. 😳 pic.twitter.com/UXBaTONEs5 — Marvelite (@OlivBarnes) September 15, 2020

Another twitter user used a meme picture to reply to Ryan Reynolds' tweet. The user said that Ryan Reynolds just doesn't allow Huge Jackman to get any rest. The woman in the meme is crying her heart out. The user tweeted this as Ryan Reynolds constantly trolls the Wolverine actor. Take a look:

