Hugh Jackman Competes With Mark Ruffalo At Emmys, Says He Could Replace Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman recently made it to the headlines for his Emmy 2020 nominations. Along with him, the popular star Mark Ruffalo has also managed to make it other Emmy 2020 nominations for the same category. Jackman recently spoke about his thoughts on Mark Ruffalo while he was on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Read more to know about Hugh Jackman and Mark Ruffalo.

Hugh Jackman talks about Mark Ruffalo and the Emmy 2020

Hugh’s comments for Mark certainly hinted at a possible rivalry for the award. Hugh said that he’s trying to reach out to Ruffalo, but he’s not taking his calls. Because of this Jackman thinks that he is somehow laying the track for another feud here. He also said that "thank goodness" they are not in the same room together. But he also confessed that the two are good friends and have no such differences between them. The fans could expect a healthy rivalry between the two for their Emmy 2020. Both the stars have been nominated for the category, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Hugh has been nominated for his performance in the Bad Education, on the other hand, Mark has been nominated for I Know This Much Is True.

Hugh also spoke to Jess Cagle via ComicBook and said that Wolverine would beat Hulk "for sure, let’s just be very clear..." He also added that not a lot of people know this but The Wolverine actually appeared first in a Hulk comic. He was like the last page, and Hulk series was the first time he appeared on a comic book. He also adds that this is where the feud began. He also adds that the Wolverine sort of took on Hulk’s whole life which makes him sure that The Hulk is very jealous.

Hugh Jackman as the Wolverine

Hugh Jackman has portrayed the role of Wolverine since 2008 which means that he’s played the character for two decades. His Wolverine movies include X-Men, X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, The Wolverine, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X- Men: Apocalypse and Logan. He also holds the Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero". After portraying a character in over 7 movies, he has managed to bag a number of awards for his performance as Logan/Wolverine.

