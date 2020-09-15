Last Updated:

Hugh Jackman Watches Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' In Theaters, Shares His Review

Hugh Jackman recently went out to a theatre to watch Christopher Nolan's much-acclaimed movie, 'Tenet'. Read to know what he said about the film and more.

Tenet is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It released at several places around the globe, where theatres have reopened after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, recently, Hugh Jackman stepped out to watch the movie in theatres and shared his view on it.

Hugh Jackman goes out to watch Christopher Nolan’s 'Tenet'

Recently, Hugh Jackman shared on his social media handles that he went out to watch Tenet in theatres. The actor mentioned that people who are able to see the movie on the silver screen are lucky. Reviewing the film, Jackman said it was “mind blowing” for him. Check out his tweet.

Hugh Jackman’s tweet grabbed much attention from his followers. Many people agreed with his Tenet review. A few people mentioned that they are not “lucky yet,” as the film has not released in their locality. Take a look at some responses on Jackman’s tweet about Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

Before Hugh Jackman, another big Hollywood star went out to watch Tenet in a cinema hall. It was the Mission: Impossible actor Tom Cruise. He shared a video on his social media handles as he stepped out and went to watch the movie in London. Cruise even gave his review as he said that he loved it.

Tenet movie reviews 

Tenet cast features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, it is an espionage thriller that shows an operative of an organization known as 'Tenet', trying to prevent World War III with the help of "time inversion" technique. It is the first Hollywood tent-pole to hit the theatres after the pandemic shutdown. The movie has reportedly surpassed $200 million at the global box office.

