Hugh Jackman Watches Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' In Theaters, Shares His Review

Tenet is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It released at several places around the globe, where theatres have reopened after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, recently, Hugh Jackman stepped out to watch the movie in theatres and shared his view on it.

Hugh Jackman goes out to watch Christopher Nolan’s 'Tenet'

Recently, Hugh Jackman shared on his social media handles that he went out to watch Tenet in theatres. The actor mentioned that people who are able to see the movie on the silver screen are lucky. Reviewing the film, Jackman said it was “mind blowing” for him. Check out his tweet.

If you’re able to see @TENETFilm on the big screen - you’re one of the lucky ones. It’s mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/Xhhzi7jC6z — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 14, 2020

Hugh Jackman’s tweet grabbed much attention from his followers. Many people agreed with his Tenet review. A few people mentioned that they are not “lucky yet,” as the film has not released in their locality. Take a look at some responses on Jackman’s tweet about Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

Agreed! — Spaceman C 🇺🇸 ☸️ (@DadSpots) September 14, 2020

Exactly Hugh Jackman — 𝔍𝔬𝔯𝔡 (@jordjacob) September 14, 2020

Sadly, I didn't have this lucky yet, but good to know. — João Paulo SB (@JPaulo645) September 14, 2020

Loved the movie. Crazy plot! — Ann Nicol (@annnicol_jb) September 14, 2020

I don’t see it happening for me but I’m hopeful. I can’t wait to see it nonetheless. — Dane Frattarelli (@DaneFratt) September 14, 2020

Before Hugh Jackman, another big Hollywood star went out to watch Tenet in a cinema hall. It was the Mission: Impossible actor Tom Cruise. He shared a video on his social media handles as he stepped out and went to watch the movie in London. Cruise even gave his review as he said that he loved it.

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

Tenet movie reviews

#TenetReview some movies are mind-blowing, but this one is brain blowing. After watching, Tenet I feel Interstellar, Inception, Memento are quite simpler to understand! Still trying to figure out the difference between Inversion and time travel...#ChristopherNolan — Suunil Bodhnkr (@suunilbodhnkr) September 11, 2020

Just finished watching @TENETFilm

Christopher nolan not just mind bends you but this time he entertains your mind as well

A complete cinematic experience

Perfect film to get back cinemas

My rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2#tenet #tenetreview #ChristopherNolan @warnerbros — ben (@Iamben27) September 10, 2020

Went to see @chris_nolann's latest epic, TENET. This awesome masterpiece of a thriller ride draws on all the experiences from his earlier work to create a visual assault on the senses! #TenetMovie #thursdaymorning #film #tenetreview You just have to see it! Oscars will be flowing — Author Chris Donlan (@chrisdonlan1) September 10, 2020

@TENETFilm is absolutely breath taking. Best action film ive seen in my life and one of the best in general. I am also convinced that Christopher Nolan has to be one of the smartest film makers of all time.#Tenet #TenetMovie #tenetreview #TENETFilm #ChristopherNolan — BatFamily (@BatFamily4) September 6, 2020

Tenet cast features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, it is an espionage thriller that shows an operative of an organization known as 'Tenet', trying to prevent World War III with the help of "time inversion" technique. It is the first Hollywood tent-pole to hit the theatres after the pandemic shutdown. The movie has reportedly surpassed $200 million at the global box office.

