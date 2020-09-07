Red Dragon Cast: List Of All Actors Playing Prominent Roles In The 2002 Release

Red Dragon is a popular psychological horror film that has been directed by Brett Ratner. The film has been adapted form the popular 1981 novel of the same name by Thomas Harris. The film has an impactful star cast and the fans want to know more about them. Thus we have listed all the actors playing prominent roles in Red Dragon. Here is the Red Dragon cast.

Red Dragon Cast

Edward Norton

Here, Edward Norton was seen playing the role of Will Graham. His is one of the most renowned stars of the industry and has managed to bag a Globe Award and successfully got three Academy Award nominations. Edward has entered into the film industry with the 1996 release, Primal Fear. He is also known for some of the most popular films of the industry including Fight Club, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Kingdom of Heaven, The Incredible Hulk, The Bourne Legacy and Birdman.

Anthony Hopkins

Here Anthony Hopkins is seen playing the role of Hannibal Lecter. Hopkins is one of the most reputed stars of the industry and has done a number of blockbusters including The Remains of the Day, Nixon, Amistad and The Two Popes. His love for acting increased after his first professional appearance on the stage for Have a Cigarette play. He has also managed to win a number of awards for his performances including a Golden Globe, An Academy Awards and two Emmy Awards.

Emily Watson

Here Emily Watson was seen playing the role of Reba McClane. Watson is a renowned star of the acting industry and has given the audience some applaudable performances. Emily had entered into the film industry with 1996 release, Breaking the Waves and had won the Academy Award for Best Actress. She has been a part of some blockbusters including Breaking the Waves, Hilary and Jackie, Oranges and Sunshine, Chernobyl and Miss Potter.

Ralph Fiennes

Here Ralph Fiennes was seen playing the role of Francis Dolarhyde. Ralph has also been in the film industry for several years now. He started his acting career by playing some roles in famous plays and later went on to make his film debut in the year 1990 with Heathcliff. He has also been a part of some popular releases like The Constant Gardener, In Bruges, The Reader, Clash of the Titan, Great Expectations and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Mary-Louise Parker

Here Mary-Louise Parker was seen playing the role of Molly Graham. Mary has been a part of the film industry since 1989. She was first seen in the film, Signs of Life. Mary is one of the most reputed stars of the industry with over 8 renowned awards for her acting skills. Some of her most prominent projects include Grand Canyon, Fried Green Tomatoes, The Client, Bullets over Broadway, Boys on the Side, The Spiderwick Chronicles, Red and R.I.P.D.

