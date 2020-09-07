Cast Of 'Mulan 2020' Boasts Of Liu Yifei Alongside Several Big-screen Names

Disney+'s newly-released live-action film Mulan stars several big-screen names with Liu Yifei playing the titular role. Mulan's story is a blend of 1998's original animated film and The Ballad of Mulan. The film showcases the story of a young girl and the curveballs that life throws at her after being disguised as a man as she replaces her father in the Imperial Army. As Mulan's cast boasts of several talents actors, let's took a look at its star cast in detail:

Liu Yifei as Mulan

The Once Upon A Time actor, Liu Yifei headlines the cast of Mulan 2020 with the titular role. Liu as Mulan plays the young girl who joins the Imperial Army as her father's replacement and is disguised as a man. The story of the film revolves around her life and showcases the ups and downs of her profound journey as a warrior.

Donnie Yen as Commander Tung

The Chinese actor-martial artist, Donnie Yen plays the role of Commander Tung in Mulan. Donnie as Tung plays the mentor of Mulan in the film who stands by her side throughout her struggle. The 57-year-old is well-known for his performance in IP Man and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Yoson An as Chen Honghui

The Macanese-New Zealander actor, Yoson An plays the role of Chen Honghui in the live-action film. Yoson as Chen plays a confidante of Mulan who soon turns her love interest in the film. The 28-year-old rose to fame after his performance in The Luminaries.

Jason Scott Lee as Bori Khan

Popular American actor, Jason Scott Lee will be seen playing the role of Bori Khan in this Niki Caro directorial. Jason as Bori plays a Rouran warrior. The 53-year-old is best known for his performance in films like Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story and Back to the Future Part II

Gong Li as Xian Lang

The Chinese-Singaporean actor, Gong Li plays the role of Xian Lang in Mulan. Gong as Zian plays a witch in this highly-anticipated Disney+ film. The 54-year-old is popular for her exemplary performances in Farewell My Concubine, Memoirs of a Geisha and Miami Vice to name a few.

Supporting cast of Mulan 2020

Tzi Ma as Mulan's father, Hua Zhou

Rosalind Chao as Mulan's mother, Hua Li

Xana Tang as Mulan's sister, Hua Xiu

Jet Li as the Emperor of China

