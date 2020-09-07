The Disciple Cast: Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid And Other Actors Playing Pivotal Characters

Marathi filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane has bagged a positive response from the critics with his second feature film The Disciple, which had its world premiere at the 2020 Venice Film Festival on Friday. The Disciple is Tamhane’s follow-up to his directorial debut flick Court. The musical-drama has been produced by Alfonso Cuaron, the Mexican filmmaker known for movies like Gravity, Roma, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, among many others. Read on to know the details of The Disciple cast, characters and plot.

The cast of The Disciple

The story of the film revolves around a character name Sharad, which is played by Aditya Modak. Meanwhile, the characters of Sharad's musical Guru is essayed by the 76-year-old actor Arvid Dravid. On the other side, the audience often heard voiceovers of actor Sumitra Bhave, who is portraying the character on Maai. Apart from Aditya, Arvind and Sumitra, the ensemble star cast of the film features actors such as Deepika Bhide Bhagwat and Kiran Yadnyopavit, among many others, in supportive characters.

The Disciple characters

Aditya Modak as Sharad

The story set in 2006 is about Sharad a 24-year-old aspiring singer, who is preparing for a “Young Performer” competition as a Khayal vocalist. Meanwhile, Sharad also sells the rare CDs of obscure Hindustani musicians. Sharad's character was often seen observing isolation.

Sumitra Bhave as Maai

The audience can only hear the character Maai, who is a late legendary guru. Sharad's father was also a student of Maai, but an uninspired one as his devotion towards his teacher was not enough to make him a talented performer. During her voiceover sequences, Maai shared a few learnings from her life.

Arun Dravid as Guruji

Arun Dravid is seen playing the character of Sharad's Guru. He is a white-haired mentor, who sickens and falters as the decades pass by. Guruji is also inspired by the teachings of Maai.

Other characters

Apart from Sharad, Maai, and Guruji, the film gives a brief look into the character of Makarand Mukund, who is playing Kishore. On the other side, actor Kiran Yadnyopavit plays the character of Sharad's father. Meanwhile, Prasad Vanarse and Kristy Banerjee play the characters of a noted music critic and a contestant on a reality talent show, respectively.

