Is Jet Li In Mulan? Read More About The Brilliant Star Cast Of The Disney Film

The 57-year-old Chinese actor Jet Li’s name has become synonymous with martial arts. But, Jet Li is a man of many talents. Not only is he a martial arts champion but also one of the most well-known Chinese actors and film producers. Li has starred in many non-Chinese films as well.

His first-ever leading role in Hollywood was in the 2000 movie Romeo Must Die. He was also featured in the 2001 film Kiss of the Dragon produced by the French director Luc Besson. His other well known acting roles include The One (2001) and War (2007) with Jason Statham, The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) with Jackie Chan, all of the three Expendables films with Sylvester Stallone. Read on to find out, “Is Jet Li in Mulan?”

Is Jet Li in Mulan?

Jet Li plays the role of the regal Emperor, who decrees that one man from every family in China must join his army to fend off the invaders. Many fans who watched Mulan on Disney Plus were confused when they looked at the Chinese Emperor and couldn’t put a finger on which actor was playing the role. However, fans cannot be blamed for not being able to recognise Jet Li as the actor looked very unrecognisable dressed in heavy and royal garments of the Emperor.

In an interview given to Yahoo Lifestyle, Jet Li confessed that it wasn’t easy for the wushu master to play a king. Jet Li had faced major challenges while filming. He confessed in the interview that, he didn’t understand why people ever liked to be kings or emperors. He stated that being a king means you get to wear clothes that look very pretty but are heavy and excruciatingly uncomfortable. Li stated that he could barely even move. The actor further mentioned that he prefers to live in a more free society rather than a monarchical and autocratic one.

Jet Li’s 15-year-old daughter convinced him to act in Mulan

In his interview Jet, Li also revealed that it was his 15-year-old daughter Jade Li who had convinced him to take up the role in Mulan. When Jet Li’s daughter heard about Mulan she asked him three questions. For the first questions, she asked him if he felt proud of promoting Chinese culture to the world. To which Li answered with a yes.

The second question was if Li “needed the money” to which the star replied no. And the last question was, whether Disney was making the film to promote Chinese culture. Jade pressed further and requested her father to take up the role for her.

