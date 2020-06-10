Why George Lazenby Walked Away After Playing James Bond In Just One Film? Read Here

The Australian actor George Lazenby’s portrayal of James Bond is still remembered by his fans. He featured in only one James Bond movie but his performance was received well by the audience. He took over the mantle and portrayed James Bond on screen after the veteran actor Sean Connery.

In an old interview, producer Albert Broccoli had opened up about George Lazenby’s exit as James Bond after his only film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. He called the casting decision was a huge mistake.

The real reason for George Lazenby’s exit as James Bond

In an interview with a leading US daily, producer Albert Broccoli had said that casting the Australian actor George Lazenby as James Bond was the biggest mistake in 16 years. Talking about George Lazenby, he said that the actor could not deal with the success and he was very arrogant. Albert Broccoli also mentioned that George Lazenby had the stature and the perfect looks to play James Bond but he could not get along with other performers and crew members on set.

George Lazenby as James Bond

George Lazenby had mentioned in an interview that he exited as James Bond because he did not want to be stuck playing 007. He had also revealed that he wanted to be like Clint Eastwood. George Lazenby said that he walked away even though the makers were offering him huge money to play James Bond in another movie.

On Her Majesty's Secret Service released in the year 1969. George Lazenby was an unknown model and actor when he was cast as James Bond. The film was one of the top-performing movies of that year. After his sole outing as James Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, George Lazenby had difficulty in getting work.

James Bond cast

After George Lazenby’s exit as James Bond, the makers asked Sean Connery to reprise his role as the British spy one more time in Diamonds Are Forever. After the movie, the franchise was carried forward with Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan as the MI6 agent.

Daniel Craig is currently playing James Bond in the franchise. He made his debut as James Bond in 2007 movie Casino Royale. He will be seen in his fifth appearance as James Bond in the upcoming No Time To Die. The upcoming James Bond movie is expected to be Daniel Craig's last outing as the spy.

