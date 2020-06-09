Stranger Things Fan Finds Huge Easter Egg About Dead Characters; Makers Feign Denial

Netflix original series Stranger Things is a huge hit all over the world. Stranger Things will be back soon with its fourth season and audiences are eagerly waiting for its release. There have been several Stranger Things theories regarding the plot of the series in the past and about the upcoming season too. Recently, one fan pointed out an easter egg in the series which most of the Stranger Things fans have missed. The makers also reacted to this easter egg pointed out by the fan in a clever way.

Stranger Things easter egg

Stranger Things has witnessed the deaths of three popular characters in the show so far. These Stranger Things characters are Billy, a bad-boy lifeguard who is also Max’s brother, Joyce Byer’s boyfriend Bob and Nancy Wheeler’s best friend Barbara. However, there is one common thing between all three characters. The names of all three Stranger Things characters start with the letter B. The fan pointed out to this and now the viewers are wondering whether it is a mere coincidence or a planned move by the writers and makers of Stranger Things.

Makers reaction to the Stranger Things easter egg

i don't know suddenly i can't read https://t.co/7OTxOsJcTL — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) June 8, 2020

The fan tweeted as, “@strangerwriters so the question, how come everyone who dies in the show has a name that starts with a B? Billy, Barb, Bob, I'm sensing a theme here”. The makers responded to this observation by the fan and dodged the question, denying the fans' theory. The makers of Stranger Things replied that “i don’t know suddenly i can’t read”. This response from the Stranger Things writers has increased the curiosity of the fans. A lot of fans voiced their opinions of the same in the thread. It remains to be seen if this observation by the fan turns out to be more true in the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things.

About Stranger Things

The American sci-fi horror thriller is created by the Duffer brothers and it premiered on Netflix in 2016. Stranger Things is set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Stranger Things cast includes several talented actors like Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Cara Buono and Dacre Montgomery. All the three seasons of the show have received tremendous love from the audience.

