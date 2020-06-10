Where Was 'Love On Safari' Filmed? Know More About The Shooting Locations

Love On Safari shows some of the most exquisite scenes of wildlife to the audience. The movie was released in 2018 and it is still enjoyed by a lot of fans all over the world. The setting of the movie is absolutely breathtaking. The plot of the film revolves around Kira and the head ranger of her inherited wildlife reserve, Tom.

The movie has left a lot of people wondering about Love On Safari shooting location. To all those people who are still confused about where was Love On Safari filmed, here are the details of the places.

Where was Love On Safari filmed?

Filming of Love On Safari was done on various locations in South Africa. Filming of Love On Safari was done at Brookers Reserve of Johannesburg, South Africa and in Belabela, South Africa at an elephant sanctuary. Some of the Instagram posts from the filming reveal that several scenes were shot at Hartbeespoort.

It is a resort town located just north of Johannesburg. There were two main locations where Love On Safari was filmed. The two locations are Glen Africa Country Lodge and the Leopard Lodge of Hartbeespoort.

Love On Safari Shooting location pictures

The Glen Afric Country Lodge is just 20 minutes away from Pretoria and around 40 minutes from Johannesburg. The lodge is open to guests ad visitors and offers a stunning view of Magaliesberg Mountains and rich wildlife around the area. One can also hand feed much of the wildlife at the Glen Afric Country Lodge. The visitors can enjoy their stay by indulging in animal walks and see animals like elephants, hippos, cheetahs and lions.

Some of the scenes of Love On Safari were filmed at Leopard Lodge Hartbeespoort. It is popular among couples as a lot of picturesque weddings take place there. This lodge is located on the rocky face of the Magaliesberg Mountains.

In an interview to a film blog, the female lead Lacey Chabert talked about her experience of shooting there. She said that the land and the wildlife is very inspiring and it was wonderful to see giraffe and zebras roaming around. She also mentioned that she loved the baby elephants on the sets. Actor Jon Cor also talked about his experience of filming to an entertainment portal. He said that he got to learn about things like soil, insects and other animals while filming for Love On Safari.

