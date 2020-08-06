'Flashdance' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Played In This Romantic Drama

Flashdance is a romantic drama movie released in 1983. The movie helmed by Adrian Lyne featured Jennifer Beals and Michael Nouri in lead roles. The movie showed the life of a young dancer played by Jennifer Beals and her journey to make it big as a professional Ballerina.

The movie has influenced several other Hollywood movies in terms of presentation of some scenes. At the time of the release, Flashdance reviews were mostly negative by critics. However, the movie became a huge box office success. It was the third highest-grossing movie of 1983. The cast of Flashdance was also praised for their amazing performances. Here is a look at the cast of Flashdance and the characters they played in the movie.

Flashdance Cast

Jennifer Beals as Alexandra "Alex" Owens

Hollywood actor Jennifer Beals had played the lead role of Alex in the movie Flashdance. Alex is a passionate young dancer who aspires to become a professional ballerina. Although she dreams of making it big, she has no formal dance training. She works as a welder at a steel mill and works as a sensual dancer by night at a neighbourhood bar and grill.

The movie shows her journey of achieving her dreams through difficult circumstances. Jennifer Beals has won several awards and accolades for her role in Flashdance. She is known for her works in popular movies like Devil in a Blue Dress, Roger Dodger, The Book Eli, etc.

Michael Nouri as Nick Hurley

Michael Nouri had played the role of Nick Hurley in Flashdance. He is the elder suitor and owner of the steel mill where Alex works by day. Michael Nouri and Jennnifer Beals had amazing on-screen chemistry as Alex and Nick. Michael Nouri is known for his outstanding performances in several TV shows and movies in Hollywood. Some of his notable works include NCIS, Damages, Last Holiday, The Hidden, etc.

Lee Ving as Johnny C.

Lee Ving had played the complex role of Johnny C. He wants Alex to dance at his strip club, Zanzibar. He also assaults Alex and Richie as they leave Mawby one night. Lee Ving is an American musician and actor. He is best known as the frontman of the hardcore punk band, Fear.

Lilia Skala as Hanna Long

Lilia Skala had played the important role of Hanna Long in the movie. Hanna Long is a retired ballerina. The sudden demise of Hanna proves as a turning plot of the narrative. The Austrian American actor was known for her works in several movies. She had also received Academy Award nomination for her role in Lilies of the Field.

Kyle T. Heffner as Richie Blazek

Kyle T. Heffner had played the role of Richie Blazek in Flashdance. He is a short-order cook who aspires to become a stand up comic. Over the years, Kyle T. Heffner has featured in several movies and TV shows. His notable works include movies like Runaway Train, Spellbinder, When Harry Met Sally, etc.

