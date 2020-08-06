As Stephenie Meyer Unveils 'Midnight Sun', Take A Look At Where The 'Twilight' Is Cast Now

American novelist Stephenie Meyer has officially released Twilight's 2005 companion novel after years of anticipation from fans all over the world. 'Midnight Sun', which became available for purchase on Tuesday, August 4, will be told from character Edward Cullen's viewpoint. And this time around, instead of Bella Swan, Twihards will witness the same activities but through his eye.

Meyer paused on writing the book, Midnight Sun, in 2008 after someone leaked her unfinished manuscript online. The author later published on her website her 12-chapter tease but was not officially continuing to write until years later. The 46-year-old novelist surprised fans when she revealed that the book was complete in May 2020.

During an interview with Good Morning America, Meyer said that it is a crazy time right now and she was not sure if it was the right time to publish the book. She further added that fans have been waiting for a very long time and it did not seem fair to make them wait anymore. In honour of Stephenie Meyer’s Midnight Sun release, here’s taking a look back at the cast of the movie, Twilight, then and now:

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart is best known for her role in the Twilight franchise as Isabella 'Bella' Swan. When she was just 18, Stewart took on the career-changing task. She went on to reprise her role in The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

Stewart starred in several independent films, becoming the first American woman to be named the best-supporting actress for Sils Maria's Clouds at the César Awards, the equivalent of the Oscars in France, and became a face of Chanel. Most recently she appeared in the revival of Charlie's Angels and the deep-sea sci-fi film Underwater directed by Elizabeth Banks and played troubled actress Jean Seberg in Seberg's indie drama.

Robert Pattinson

Post Twilight, Pattinson, has carved a niche in the film industry, portraying ever more eccentric characters in movies like The Lighthouse, Good Time and much more. Yet suitably enough, right as Twilight returns to the public discourse, Pattinson himself dips his toes back into mainstream blockbusters again. Next up, he's will be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which continues to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and The Batman, which will be his highest-profile appearance since Edward Cullen.

Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner went the action hero path in the John Singleton-directed Abduction after captivating Team Jacob's hearts and showed off his comedy talents in Grown Ups 2 and the Netflix film The Ridiculous 6, both with Adam Sandler.

