A Look At The Cast Of 'The Goonies' And Their Work Profile Over The Years

The Goonies is an adventure comedy film which released in the year 1985. The plot of this film revolves around a group of youngsters who call themselves The Goonies and set out to find a long lost treasure. The story of the film has been written by Steven Spielberg, who is also the producer of the film. The Goonies has been directed by Richard Donner and was received well for the strong plot and performance. Here is a look at the cast of the film that carried the story well.

The cast of The Goonies

1. Sean Astin

Sean Astin plays the key role of Mikey in the adventure film, The Goonies. He is an American actor who worked in this film as a child artist. He has been a pivotal part of The Lord of the Rings series and has also received multiple awards for various portrayals.

2. Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin played the role of Brand in The Goonies. He has played a key role in various Hollywood films over the past few years. The actor is famous for playing the role of the antagonist Thanos in the Marvel series, Avengers.

3. Jeff Cohen

Jeff Cohen played the pivotal role of Chunk in this film. He left a lasting impact with his portrayal of the fluffy and cute character in the film. He has also been a producer of the television series The Living Century.

4. Corey Feldman

Corey Scott Feldman played the role of Mouth in The Goonies. He is remembered for his role in the television series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He also worked in films like The Lost Boys and Stand By Me in the following years.

5. Kerri Green

Kerry Green was seen playing Andy who was also an important part of the small group called the Goonies. In the following year, she played the character Maggie in the film Lucas. She also had important roles in Summer Rental and Blue Flame.

6. Martha Plimpton

Martha Plimpton was roped in for the role of Stef in The Goonies. She started off in the industry at the age of ten and went on to star in films like Parenthood and The Mosquito Coast in the following years. She has also bagged a Primetime Emmy for her performance in The Good Wife.

7. Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan played the role of Data in the 1985 film. He has also been seen in films like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Passenger: Sugisarishi. He also has a few films in hand which are in the post-production stage.

8. John Matuszak

John Matuszak plays the role of sloth in the film The Goonies. He was known for his knack with sports while also being a much-appreciated actor. He has been a part of films like North Dallas Forty and Hunter.

9. Robert Davi

Robert Davi plays the character Jake in the Spielberg film. He is an actor, director, and screenwriter who is also appreciated for his musical skills. He has previously worked in films like Die Hard and Licence to Kill, amongst others.

10. Joe Pantoliano

Joe Pantoliano plays the important role of Francis in the film The Goonies. He is an established actor who has been a part of over 100 films in the past few years. He is known for his impactful performances in Memento and The Matrix.

11. Anne Ramsey

Anne Ramsey plays the role of Mama Fratelli in the adventure film. She was a senior actor who is remembered even today for her various performances. She played a pivotal role in Deadly Friend and Scrooged.

12. Lupe Ontiveros

Lupe Ontiveros can be seen playing the role of Rosalita in the film The Goonies. She has played important roles in films like Real Women Have Curves and Chuck & Buck. She has also won multiple awards for her various films.

