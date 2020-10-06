Tom Cruise's Death-defying Stunts For 'Mission: Impossible 7' Go Viral; Watch

Tom Cruise's latest Mission: Impossible film is going to break off the bar already set high by the actor himself when it comes to practical stunts. Cruise, in the previous Mission: Impossible, had jumped off a plane multiple times in order to shoot the perfect halo jump sequence. This time around too, the actor has gone the extra mile to shoot all his stunts in real-time environments rather than using CGI for his film stunts. Ever since the film has resumed production in Norway, a number of videos of him doing his stunts have gone viral. Check out some of those videos below:

Also read: Tom Cruise Casually Waves At Fans While Sitting On Top Of Fast-moving Train; Watch

Mission: Impossible 7: Tom Cruise's on-set stunts

The first video to go viral from the shoot of Mission: Impossible 7 was when Cruise could be seen riding his motorcycle off an upward ramp and releasing his parachute to glide down to the ground. Tom can be seen getting followed by a helicopter as he launches from the ramp. The Norwegian company NGTV had filmed the video of Cruise taking his bike off the ramp and was shared on Twitter by a user named @ZachMaciel. The video has since then garnered over 900K views. Check it out below:

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise are taking Mission: Impossible 7 to another level pic.twitter.com/eZaa5z8s5Y — zach (@ZachMacieI) September 7, 2020

Also read: Tom Cruise's daughter, Bella Cruise flaunts dramatic new look on Instagram; See pic

Another video of Tom Cruise doing practical stunts for his upcoming film went viral recently when the actor was seen casually waving at fans while sitting on a fast-moving train in Norway. The production was filming its last leg of shoot in Norway, as revealed by the director of the film. While the video of Cruise waving at fans from a train went viral, another video of him standing upright on a relatively slow-moving train while being supported by harnesses had also done the rounds on the internet. Cruise can be seen talking to the film crew on-train which surprisingly consisted of only a handful of people. The actor has been vocal about shooting difficult portion of action films using limited and skilled crew in order to avoid any mishaps. Check out the videos from Tom Cruise's on-train stunt below:

Also read: Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman will fly to space in 2021 for their untitled film?

Also read: Tom Cruise might play Iron Man in Marvel's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

If you are wondering where Christopher McQuarrie is... pic.twitter.com/BdMf2hgtOJ — Cinephilia & Beyond (@LaFamiliaFilm) October 4, 2020

Mission: Impossible 7 will be making its way to the cinemas in July 2021. The production of the film had halted back in February in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there have been no announcements about any delay in the release date of the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.