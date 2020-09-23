Tom Cruise And Director Doug Liman Will Fly To Space In 2021 For Their Untitled Film?

Actor Tom Cruise will reportedly fly to space with Commander Michael L-A and director Doug Liman for his movie based on outer space in October 2021. Space Shuttle Almanac, an ebook covering all news related to the space shuttle, on Saturday, shared a detailed plan of International Space Stations' forthcoming launches with crew details.

"So its confirmed that @CommanderMLA is flying the @Axiom_Space @SpaceX #CrewDragon tourist mission with Director @DougLiman & Tom Cruise. One seat still to be filled. They are to launch in October, 2021, " (sic) tweeted Space Shuttle Almanac.

Check out the tweet:

So its confirmed that @CommanderMLA is flying the @Axiom_Space @SpaceX #CrewDragon tourist mission with Director @DougLiman & Tom Cruise. One seat still to be filled. They are to launch in October, 2021. pic.twitter.com/dn6SLvCOGz — Space Shuttle Almanac (@ShuttleAlmanac) September 19, 2020

Also Read | International Space Station Conducts Maneuver To Avoid Collision With Debris

Tom Cruise to fly to space in October 2021?

The makers of the forthcoming film and other concerned authorities are yet to confirm Space Shuttle Almanac's claim. Earlier this year, Jim Bridenstine, administrator of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), in a tweet, revealed that the space organisation will be collaborating with Tom Cruise for a one of a kind film.

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality," (sic) wrote Jim.

The untitled movie is helmed by Mr & Mrs Smith (2005) fame Doug Liman. The film is reported to be shot in outer space. The untitled space film is made in collaboration with SpaceX and NASA. The movie was announced in March.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

Also Read | Tom Cruise's Daughter, Bella Cruise Flaunts Dramatic New Look On Instagram; See Pic

Also Read | Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 7': Everything You Need To Know So Far

What's next for Tom Cruise on the work front?

Tom Cruise will be next seen in Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick. The movie, starring Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly in the lead, also features actors like Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jean Louisa Kelly, among others in prominent roles. The film is produced by Tom Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, and David Ellison under their respective production banners.

Also Read | Tom Cruise Might Play Iron Man In Marvel's 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness'

Besides the upcomer, Tom Cruise is currently shooting for the sequel of hit movie, Mission Impossible. The movie is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Thereafter, Tom Cruise has an array of films at different stages of production.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.