Keanu Reeves To Feature In Tom Cruise's Next Mission Impossible Film?

Keanu Reeves became a global action icon after his brilliant performance in the John Wick series. John Wick is now as popular as other long-running action franchises like Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. According to recent reports, Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise might team up together to work in an action-packed Mission Impossible sequel. According to the website, We Got This Covered, the makers of Mission Impossible want to sign up Keanu Reeves for Tom Cruise's next Mission Impossible film.

Keanu Reeves to star alongside Tom Cruise in next Mission Impossible movie?

We Got This Covered's new report claims that Paramount, the studio behind the Mission Impossible series, wants to hire Keanu Reeves for an upcoming Mission Impossible sequel. Other than stating that Reeves will be a part of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible, no further details about the actor's role have been shared in the report. Moreover, this report has not been confirmed or denied by the makers of Mission Impossible or Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise are both action icons who have starred in multiple blockbuster hits. Cruise is best known for his Mission Impossible series, which have earned him the title of an action superstar. Keanu Reeves became renowned as an action star thanks to the Matrix series. His new John Wick series is beloved for its realistic action and amazing action choreography. So a movie starring both Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise would be a major event for action fans.

Right now, Keanu Reeves is currently filming Matrix 4 in Berlin. Matrix 4 is the fourth entry into the beloved Matrix series and will also star Carrie-Anne Moss in the role of Trinity. The movie is directed by Lana Wachowski, who was a co-creator for the original Matrix movies. Matrix 4 will release sometime in April of 2022, as the movie was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, actor Tom Cruise is now filming Mission: Impossible 7. It is unlikely that Reeves will star in the movie as it has already started filming. If this report is true, the Reeves will probably be a part of the eighth film in the Mission: Impossible series.

