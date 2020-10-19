'Ungalukkaga Oruvan' Movie Cast; From Mahesh Babu To Jagapati Babu

Ungalukkaga Oruvan's dubbed Tamil version was recently telecast on Vijay Television as Sunday Special Movie for Mahesh Babu fans. Actor Mahesh Babu played the lead role of a successful CEO of a multinational company, while Pooja Hedge who is paired opposite Mahesh Babu, played a supporting role in the movie. Ungalukkaga Oruvan’s original Telugu version is titled as Maharshi. Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Ungalukkaga Oruvan movie.

Ungalukkaga Oruvan movie cast

Mahesh Babu

Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu is one of the highest-paid actors of the Telugu film industry, Babu has appeared in more than 25 movies. Mahesh also owns the production house G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The younger son of veteran Telugu actor Krishna, Mahesh Babu made his debut as a child artist in a cameo role in the film Needa. The actor made his debut as a lead actor with Rajakumarudu which was released in the year 1999.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is an actor who appears predominantly in Telugu and Hindi film industry. A former beauty pageant contestant, Pooja was crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. She made her acting debut in Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi in the year 2012. Since then she featured in various Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda. She entered into Bollywood as the lead actor in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro in the year 2016 along with Hrithik Roshan.

Allari Naresh

Edara "Allari" Naresh is an actor who works predominantly in Telugu film industry. Some of his commercial successes are Allari, Thotti Gang, Kithakithalu, Gamyam, Blade Babji, and many more. Allari has acted in more than 50 films so far. The actor also received the Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actor and Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in the movie Gamyam in the year 2008.

Jagapati Babu

Jagapathi Babu, born as Veeramachaneni Jagapathi Chowdary, is an actor known for his works in Telugu film industry. Besides Telugu, he has worked in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films. In a career spanning 31 years, he has featured in over 120 feature movies and has received 4 Filmfare Awards and 7 state Nandi Awards. The actor also received the Kala Bhushana Award, for his contribution to cinema. He has worked with noted directors like S.V. Krishna Reddy, Ram Gopal Varma, Krishna Vamsi, and many more.

Another Ungalukkaga Oruvan cast

Prakash Raj as K. Satyanarayana, Rishi's father

Jayasudha as Rishi's mother

Meenakshi Dixit as Nidhi

Ananya as Pallavi, Ravi's love interest

Kamal Kamaraju as Ajay, Rishi's college mate

Sai Kumar as Pallavi's father

Tanikella Bharani as Ravi's father

Mukesh Rishi as Ajay's father

Nassar as Chief Minister

