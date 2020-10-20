'Peggy Sue Got Married' Cast: Take A Look At The Actors & Their Roles In The Film

Peggy Sue Got Married is a film that came out in 1986 and was directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The plot of the film revolved around actor Kathleen Turner as Peggy Sue Kelcher-Bodell who goes back in time to her high school days The film was written by Jerry Leichtling and Arlene Sarner and also won many awards. Take a look at the Peggy Sue Got Married cast and some interesting trivia related to the cast and film.

Peggy Sue Got Married cast - Lead

Kathleen Turner as Peggy Sue Kelcher-Bodell

Actor Kathleen Turner was seen in the lead role of Peggy Sue Kelcher-Bodell in the cast of Peggy Sue Got Married. She is soon about to get divorced in the film and is suddenly transported back to her high school days. Actor Kathleen Turner rose to fame during the 1980s and did many movies. Some of her famous movies are Body Heat (1981), The Man with Two Brains (1983), Crimes of Passion (1984), Romancing the Stone (1984), and Prizzi's Honor (1985).

Nicolas Cage as Charlie Bodell

Actor Nicolas Cage was seen as Charlie Bodell in the cast of Peggy Sue Got Married. Charlie is the main love interest in Pegg's life and she is also married to him. Actor Nicolas Cage is a celebrated actor and has won many awards in his career. Some of his other famous movies are The Rock (1996), Face/Off (1997), Con Air (1997), City of Angels (1998), National Treasure (2004), Lord of War (2005), Ghost Rider (2007), National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) and Knowing (2009).

Peggy Sue Got Married cast - Supporting

Barry Miller as Richard Norvik

Actor Barry Miller played the role of Richard Norvik and was one of the most entertaining Peggy Sue Got Married characters. Actor Barry Miller has been seen in many projects like The Waltons (1973), Brock's Last Case (1973), Flawless (1999) & Flawless (1999).

Catherine Hicks as Carol Heath

Actor Catherine Hicks was seen as Carol Heath in the film. Born in New York, actor Catherine Hicks is famous for her TV roles. She has been seen as Dr Faith Coleridge on the soap opera Ryan's Hope (1976–1978) which gained her much fame.

Joan Allen as Maddy Nagle

Actor Joan Allen was seen as Maddy Nagle in the cast of Peggy Sue Got Married. Actor Joan Allen began her career with the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 1977. After that, she was seen in many TV shows and movies like Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988), The Ice Storm (1997), Face/Off (1997), Pleasantville (1998), The Bourne Supremacy (2004) and Upside of Anger (2005).

Q&A - Who played the mother in Peggy Sue Got Married?

Barbara Harris played the role of mother in the film. Her name in the film was Evelyn Kelcher. She has been seen in many movies like A Thousand Clowns, Plaza Suite, Nashville, Family Plot, Freaky Friday, and Grosse Pointe Blank.

