Millie Bobby Brown Shares How Getting The British Accent Right In 'Enola Holmes' Was Tough

Millie Bobby Brown is all set to star in the upcoming movie Enola Holmes. She will be playing the titular role of Enola Holmes in the movie. In her recent interview with the Radio Times, she shared about her experience of playing the fictional character of Enola Holmes. During her interview, shed revealed that struggled with the British accent of the character she plays in the movie. Here is what she had to say about it.

Millie Bobby Brown says it was difficult to British accent in Enola Holmes

During her interview, Millie Bobby Brown said that she struggled to do a British accent while playing Enola Holmes. She shared that for the last five years she has been playing an American character in Stranger Things. Millie Bobby Brown shot to fame with her role of Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. It was a challenging experience for her being British in this movie even though she is British. She had to learn the accent and how to speak again because she got used to speaking in an American accent.

According to a report by Independent, Millie Bobby Brown was born in Spain to British parents. They moved to Bournemouth when she was four years old. After four years, her family and she shifted to Florida for pursuing her acting career. After appearing as Eleven in Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown was also seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Also Read | New 'Enola Holmes' Character Posters Featuring Millie Bobby Brown And Other Cast Out

Also Read | 'Enola Holmes' Gets Rave Early Reviews, Millie Bobby Brown Showered With Praises

Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes

Enola Holmes is an upcoming Netflix movie which will be dropping on September 23, 2020. In the movie, Millie Bobby Brown is playing the youngest member of the Holmes family. She is the sister of the world's famous detective Sherlock Holmes. Enola Holmes cast features Henry Cavill in the role of Sherlock Holmes, and Sam Claflin as Sherlock and Enola's elder brother, Mycroft Holmes.

Helena Bonham Carter will be playing the role of Eudora Holmes, the mother of Sherlock, Mycroft, and Enola. The plot of Enola Holmes revolves around Sherlock’s younger sister who sets out on her own adventure when her mother goes missing on Enola’s 16th birthday. Enola Holmes trailer has been getting praises from audiences all over the world. Here is a look at Enola Holmes trailer.

Also Read | 'Enola Holmes' Cast: Millie Bobby Brown As Enola, Henry Cavill As Sherlock & Other Actors

Also Read | Millie Bobby Brown's Has A Brand New Connection To The Letter E; Here's How

Enola Holmes trailer

Promo Image Credits: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.