Melrose Place Cast: Details About The Melrose Place Characters And Actors

Melrose Place is one of the most popular soap operas. The show aired from 1992 to 1999 for a total of seven seasons. The plot of Melrose Place revolved around a group of people living in an apartment complex called Melrose Place. The show still enjoys a huge fan base. It has also won several awards and accolades including Golden Globe nominations. A lot of people are still wondering about the Melrose Place cast and Melrose Place characters. For all the people who are still curious about the cast of Melrose Place, here is everything you need to know about it.

Melrose Place cast and Melrose Place characters

Thomas Calabro as Dr Michael Mancini

Thomas Calabro had played the role of Dr Michael Mancini in Melrose Place cast. He is a physician working at the Wilshire Memorial Hospital. His character changes from a kind, devoted husband in season 1 to a mean, adulterous villain from season 2. He was the only member of Melrose Place cast to stay on the show in all of its seven seasons. Thomas Calabro is a popular TV and film actor and director with several hits to his credit.

Josie Bissett as Jane Mancini

Josie Bissett had played the role of Jane Mancini in the cast of Melrose Place. She is the wife of Dr Michael Mancini and a budding fashion designer. She made her debut in the 1989 Italian-American produced horror film Hitcher in the Dark. Since then she has been a part of several movies and TV shows like The Doors, Operation Chromite, The Secret Life of the American Teenager among others.

Andrew Shue as Billy Campbell

The role of Billy Campbell in Melrose Place cast was played by Andrew Shue. The character of Billy Campbell is of a struggling writer who is adapting to life out of his parents’ control. Apart from being a popular actor he was also a soccer player and is currently an entrepreneur too.

Courtney Thorne Smith as Alison Parker

Courtney Thorne Smith had played the role of Alison Parker in Melrose Place cast. She is a receptionist at D&D advertising agency. Apart from Melrose Place, Courtney Thorne Smith is known for her playing Georgia Thomas on Ally McBeal, Cheryl in According to Jim and her recurring role on Two and a Half Men as Lyndsey McElroy.

Grant Show as Jake Hanson

Jake Hanson was played by Grant show in the cast of Melrose Place. His character is of a struggling labourer who is also a motorcycle enthusiast. Since 2017 he is playing the role of Blake Carrington in the soap opera reboot Dynasty.

Doug Savant as Matt Fielding

Doug Savant had played the complex role of Matt Fielding in Melrose Place cast. He plays the role of a gay social worker in the show. He is best known for his role of Tom Scavo in ABC comedy-drama Desperate Housewives.

