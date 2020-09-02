'The Smurfs' Cast: Neil Patrick Harris, Jayma Mays & Other Actors Of The 2011 Release

The American 3D computer-animated comedy film The Smurfs hit the theatres back in 2011. The Raja Gosnell directorial film was based on the comics series of the same name created by a comics artist, name Peyo. The plot of the comedy film revolved around the Smurfs, who get lost in New York and try to find a way to get back to their home before Gargamel catches them. Here is the list of actors who lent their voices to The Smurfs characters.

The Smurfs Cast 2011

Jonathan Winters

A lot of people want to know who plays Papa Smurf in the movie. Actor-comedian Jonathan Winters essayed the character of Papa Smurf. The character of Papa Smurf was the leader and elder of the Smurfs. Papa Smurf was skilled in making magical spells and potions. In the film, Papa Smurf often served his knowledge and wisdom to other Smurfs. His character looked different from other male Smurfs as Papa Smurf's trousers and hat were red instead of white.

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris in The Smurfs played the character of Patrick Winslow. In the 2011release, Patrick Winslow was the main human character, who befriended the Smurfs and allowed them to stay in their apartment. He worked at Anjelou Cosmetics, a French Cosmetic company, and also he was the husband of character name Grace.

Jayma Mays

Jayma Mays in The Smurfs essayed the human character named Grace, the pregnant wife of Patrick Winslow. By the end of the film, she gave birth to Blue, her and Patrick's first child. During a sequence in the film when Papa Smurf was kidnapped by Gargamel, she helped the Smurfs rescue him along with husband Patrick.

Sofia Vergara in The Smurfs

Another important character in the film was named Odile, was played by the Colombian-American actor Sofia Vergara. The 48-year-old actor's character Odile was an executive at Anjelou Cosmetics. She was also the boss of Patrick.

Hank Azaria - the antagonist

The voice actor-comedian Hank Azaria, who is 56-year-old, portrayed the antagonist of the 2011 release. Gargamel was an evil wizard with limited powers. He was obsessed with the Smurfs. His soul motive in the movie was to draw off the Smurfs' blue energy to get unlimited sorcerous powers.

