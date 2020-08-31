'Deadpool 2' Cast: New Actors Join The Cast As Ryan Reynolds Reprises His Role As Deadpool

Deadpool 2 is the second movie in the Deadpool franchise which is based on the American superhero from Marvel Comics. Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as the annoying superhero who is known for her killer action moves and whacky personality. There are also some new additions to the cast as well as Deadpool faces new enemies. Here's a list of the cast for Deadpool 2.

Deadpool 2 cast

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

He is one of the most popular actors of Hollywood who was previously known for his romantic comedies like The Proposal, Just Freinds, The Change-Up, Definitely Maybe and more. He has also featured as the DC superhero, Green Lantern in a movie of the same name along with Detective Pikachu, 6 Underground, Free Guy, The Amityville Horror, Blade: Trinity and more. In Deadpool 2, he is seen reprising his role as the Marvel superhero.

Josh Brolin as Cable

He is one of the legendary actors of Hollywood who is most popular for his role as the mighty villain, Thanos in MCU's Avengers. Besides these, the actor has also featured in a number of movies, namely, The Goonies, Sicario, No Country For Old Men, Men in Black 3, Everest, Labor Day and more. In Deadpool 2, he essays the role of a cybernetic soldier known as Cable who is capable of time travel.

Morena Baccarin as Vanessa

She is an American-Brazilian actor who has made a name for herself in films as well as on television. She is popular for her roles in Gotham, Firefly, Homeland, Serenity, V, Ode to Joy, The Red Tent and many more. In Deadpool 2, Morena plays the role of Vanessa, the wife of Wade Wilson aka Deadpool. She gets killed at the beginning of the film, giving Deadpool's character a motivation to carry out the plot.

Julian Dennison as Rusty Collins

Dennison is a young actor whose most impressive performance remains Hunt for the Wilderpeople. He has also acted in Paper Planes and Godzilla vs Kong. In Deadpool 2, he plats Rusty Collins, a young mutant who has the power of pyrokinesis. He is a villainous character for the most part of the film, giving an interesting twist to the usual villain-look. He is a chubby kid who is being hunted by Cable.

Zazie Beetz as Domino

Image credit: Zazie Beetz Instagram

She is popular for the role in the comedy series called Atlanta. She has also appeared in acclaimed movies like Joker, Seberg, Lucy in the Sky, Wounds, Geostorm, Nine Days, Wounds and more. Beetz plays the role of Domino in Deadpool 2. She is a mutant who has the ability to manipulate luck. She is also a mercenary and joins Deadpool's team and develops a sort of sibling relationship with the superhero.

