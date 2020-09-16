'Van Der Valk' Cast: Marc Warren, Maimie McCoy, Luke Allen-Gale And Other Actors Of Series

Van der Valk is a British television crime drama series. Based on the novels of Nicolas Freeling, the series is about a detective from Amsterdam. The series originally premiered in 1972 and continued to air till 1992. In April 2020, the series was remade. While the main character Simon "Piet" Van der Valk was played by Barry Foster from 1972 to 1992, the new Simon is portrayed by Marc Warren. Van der Valk is bankrolled by ITV network, 1972 to 1992 and 2020. Read ahead and check out the details of the recent cast of Van der Valk.

'Van der Valk' cast

Marc Warren as Piet van der Valk

Marc Warren is the new Van der Valk. He is best known for appearances as Albert Blithe in Band of Brothers, Danny Blue in Hustle, Dougie Raymond in The Vice, Dominic Foy in State of Play, Rick in Mad Dogs, the Comte de Rochefort in The Musketeers and the Gentleman in Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell. Marc Warren has churned out several films and television series.

Also Read | 'RHONY' cast: Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer & other members of the show

Maimie McCoy as Lucienne Hassell

Maimie McCoy is also known as Mary McCoy. The actor is popular for her portrayal as Milady de Winter in The Musketeers (2014–2016). She has also appeared in feature films like The Libertine, Minotaur, The Boat People and Virgin Territory.

Also Read | Jana Duggar opens up about being the 'only single' in a family full of married siblings

Luke Allen-Gale as Brad de Vries

Luke Allen-Gale is best known for his roles in apocalyptic series Dominion and ITV television show Monroe. The actor made his acting debut in 2008 with Wallander alongside Kenneth Branagh. Some of his filmographies include The Secret World of Arrietty, Captain America: The First Avenger, Doom: Annihilation and many others.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner reveals she is 'a stoner', says 'it's first time I’ve really said anything'

Elliot Barnes-Worrell as Job Cloovers

Elliot Barnes-Worrell is a film actor who is also known for his portrayals in English theatre. One of his best roles is Easter in the ITV drama series Jericho (2016). His appearance in Van der Valk is also considered as his notable work.

Also Read | Korean actress Oh In-hye passes away in hospital after being found unconscious at home

Darrell D'Silva as Hendrik Davie

Darrel D'Silva is a film and theatre artist best known for his collaboration with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He played the role of Ironborn in series Game of Thrones Season 6. Some of his other series include Father Brown, Endevaour and others.

Emma Fielding as Julia Dahlman

Emma Fielding is a British actor who is known for supporting roles. She has churned out several TV serials. Emma has also narrated audiobooks.

Join in, all departments, all the people who make it happen. So we can make it happen again. Even betterer than before.@FreelancersMake #FreelancersMakeTheatreWork pic.twitter.com/Gvo06slE2n — Emma Fielding (@emmagafielding) June 19, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.