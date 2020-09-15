Kendall Jenner Reveals She Is 'a Stoner', Says 'it's First Time I’ve Really Said Anything'

In the recent past, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian recorded one podcast episode of Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson. During the episode, Kendall Jenner revealed that she is a 'stoner'. She said, "I am a stoner, and no one knows that". Read ahead for more details.

Kendall Jenner reveals she is a stoner

The podcast episode was recorded in January and was released last week on Google Podcasts. Kendall revealed the information about her when Oliver Hudson asked, "If there was a stoner, who would it be?". Kourtney simply took Kendall's name and this was not only shocking for the latter's fans but also for hosts, Kate and Oliver Hudson. Kendall Jenner then went to reveal that she is a stoner and no one really knows that about her. She further added that this was the first time she said that publicly. However, Kendall did not talk any further about it.

In the same podcast, Kourtney and Kendall shared that Kylie Jenner was the most laid-back Kardashian Jenner sibling. "Kylie is very non-judgemental," said Kourtney. Kendall simply agreed with her. During this episode of Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner opened up about their family show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

They also spoke about how their lives have changed over the past 14 years. The sister duo also played a small game where they predicted what each Kardashian and Jenner would be doing if Keeping Up With the Kardashians never existed. Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner shared funny childhood stories and also spoke about the importance of family.

This was not the first time when a member of the Kardashian family admitted consuming drugs. Kim Kardashian revealed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she was high on ecstasy, when she wed music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 and when she made a sex tape with Ray J in 2003. She told Scott Disick, "I got married on ecstasy. The first time,". "I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen", she added.

