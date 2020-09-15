'RHONY' Cast: Luann De Lesseps, Ramona Singer & Other Members Of The Show

The Real Housewives of New York City, shortened as RHONY is a television reality show that was first premiered on March 4, 2008, on Bravo channel and currently is streaming its 12th installment. The show follows the personal and professional lives of women residing in New York City. This reality show was a huge success, which later resulted in the interpretations of spin-offs Bethenny Ever After and Bethenny & Fredrik with Bethenny Frankel. RHONY cast includes several rich housewives of New York. Take a look at the current cast of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Luann de Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps is not only a television personality but also a model, author and singer. Apart from The Real Housewives of New York City, Luann also began headlining a cabaret show of her own, Countess and Friends, released in 2018. In the 6th season of RHONY, Luann was cast as a recurring friend of the other housewives as she was not living in New York City at the time of filming. However, she made the return in the next season.

Ramona Singer

Ramona Singer is the only cast member of RHONY who has appeared on all seasons of the television reality show. She is one of the 'main housewives'. Ramona lives in the Upper-East Side of New York City. She is also an entrepreneur, who most recently launched her own anti-aging skincare serum, Ageless by Ramona.

Sonja Morgan

Sonja Morgan started her career as a model. She walked for shows in Paris and Milan. Sonja also completed her studies in marketing from the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she represented high-end luxury brands. Morgan is a successful entrepreneur who has her own fashion line TipsyGirl, show line- Sonja Morgan by French Sole and recently released Sonja Morgan New York Parfum, a unisex scent of aged natural essential oils.

Dorinda Medley

Dorinda Medley came to New York City after graduating from college. In the recent past, the personality reignited her passion for teaching aerobics. She also started creating and touring with her interactive workout class Dorobics.

Leah McSweeney

Leah Christine McSweeney is a fashion designer. She owns the women's streetwear line Married, launched in 2004. The season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City is Leah McSweeney's first season. She also writes an advice column for Penthouse magazine.

