Jana Duggar Opens Up About Being The 'only Single' In A Family Full Of Married Siblings

In the recent episode of Counting On Season 11, Jana Duggar opened up about being single in a family full of married siblings. The TLC show episode went live on September 15. During this episode, she spoke about her dating life. Jana Duggar said that one of the most common questions she is asked is whether she is in a relationship.

Jana Duggar opens up about being single

Talking about the same, Jana Duggar and said, "Sometimes it gets a little old. I’m like, ‘no I’m not, no I don’t have anyone," She further rolled her eyes and told her hairstylist, "Sometimes it can get a little, like, what? It’s not the only thing in the world to talk about". She further agreed with her hairstylist on the part that love could happen when she has the least expectations of it. “Maybe it will,” the TV personality said.

Jana explained that currently, she is happy to be single, she gets to do a lot of different things. However, Jana Duggar also feels a void of not having a partner. She said, "As for now it’s nice, I get to do a lot of different things, but … I mean, I wouldn’t mind it. There are those moments with, like, all the different couples are hanging out". She further added, "I feel like we do these whole groupings of the marrieds and the singles,” referring to how her family sometimes forgets that they are all siblings. Jana Duggar also shared that keeping her family in focus stops the entire 'couple hanging out' from getting 'awkward' when they all hang out.

Jana Duggar also revealed that people often try to set her up with her other single men. She said, "People here and there, they’re like aww — or they feel bad for me! I’m like, whatever". She added, "[They’re like], ‘hey I have a nephew, or I have a cousin'".

Jana Duggar's sister in law was also present during Jana's hairstylist appointment. Listening to Jana's candid conversation, Abbie Duggar said that she could relate to her. She said she was also the 'oldest single kid' left in her house before she met Jana's brother John David Duggar. She said, "I was still just left up at the top, just plugging away at life”.

'Counting On Season 11' latest episode

