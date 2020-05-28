Selena Gomez Shares A Heartwarming Message For Immigrant Graduates

The COVID-19 outbreak has changed the way people celebrate passing major milestones of their lives. As millions of people spend the majority of their time indoors due to the pandemic, many former social activities have been carried out virtually using the support of technology. Recently, singer-actor Selena Gomez recently shared a heartwarming speech for the graduating class of 2020 in the USA.

The Immigrad 2020 virtual commencement took place on May 27, 2020, where Selena had some inspiring words for the immigrant students passing the year. Her message also included a personal touch as she shared the story of her family along with congratulating the graduating students. Check it out below -

Selena Gomez's speech for immigrant graduating students

Selena Gomez became a part of the virtual graduation ceremony where she gave a minute-long speech for immigrant students. She started off her speech by congratulating the graduating students and stating that even though the graduation ceremony is carried out virtually, it is still very real for the students and their respective families and communities. Selena continued her speech by telling immigrant graduates that they and their experiences matter to American history.

Adding a personal touch to the speech, Selena Gomez went to talk about her family's experience when they came to America from Mexico. Selena stated that when her family migrated, they set into motion the story of her American life along with theirs. Selena stated that she is a proud third-generation Mexican-American and that her family's sacrifice allowed her to have the journey she has encompassed in her career.

Selena Gomez spoke about how her journey is not any different than the immigrant students graduating. She inspired the students by noting that regardless of the immigration status, students have taken the opportunity to earn an education and make their respective families proud. She concluded her speech by sending love to all the students and stating that she hopes all the immigrant graduates set off to be everything they dream to be.

Image courtesy - Selena Gomez Instagram

On the other hand, Selena Gomez has been doing her bit to help people during the COVID-19 outbreak. She has been vocal about her support towards medical professionals working on the forefront. She also made a donation to a Los Angeles hospital that was running low on PPEs and ventilators.

So thankful for every single medical professional who is putting their health on the line to take care of others ðŸ¤ I’m donating to @CedarsSinai as they are low on masks and ventilators. They’ve taken such good care of me so it’s my turn to show my gratitude. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 31, 2020

