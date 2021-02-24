JoJo Siwa's Net Worth Details As She Trends After Being Dissed In DaBaby's Song

Content creator JoJo Siwa has been trending all over social media recently as her fans felt like rapper DaBaby has dissed her in his latest rap song. The rapper's recent track Freestyle Beatbox Remix features JoJo Siwa'sname in one of its lines. After this whole incident, a lot of people have been wondering about JoJo Siwa's net worth. For all the people who are curious to know about JoJo Siwa's net worth and her incomes, here is everything you need to know about it.

JoJo Siwa's net worth details

According to a report by celebritynetworth.com, JoJo Siwa's net worth is estimated to be at $14 million. After earning fame through TV shows like Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition and Dance Moms, she made a name for herself on Youtube. Apart from her acting, singing and dancing, she has also ventured into several industries at such a young age. The 17-year old’s majority of income comes from her Youtube. Her videos have views in millions and the reality star is paid for the same. She also owns her merchandise line.

Also Read | Peter Dinklage Net Worth: Know How Much The Second-highest Paid GOT Actor Is Worth

Also Read | JoJo Siwa Introduces Girlfriend Kylie On Their One-month Anniversary; See Pics

Last year, the star also made her mark in real estate as she paid a whopping $3.5 million for a home in the LA suburb of Tarzana, California. JoJo Siwa’s age was just 16 years when she bought the house. She had also given her fans a tour of her house with 6,000 square feet of living space. Apart from all this, JoJo Siwa also has millions of fan following on social media. Some of her income might also be from the sponsored posts.

Also Read | JoJo Siwa Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Kylie; Know All Details

Also Read | Who Is JoJo Siwa Dating? Internet Personality Comes Out Of The Closet In Insta Post

DaBaby net worth

DaBaby net worth is estimated to be at $3 million as of 2020, according to celebritynetworth.com. His major chunk of income comes from his rap songs. He and JoJo Siwa started trending after the rapper mentioned her name in the lyrics of his new song. A lot of people have been confused about why he mentioned her name in his song with many believing that the duo has some issue between them. However, according to a report by HITC, he just used her name because it rhymed with the previous line.

Image Credits: JoJo Siwa Instagram

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.