Catherine Zeta-Jones' Special Valentine's Day Plan With Husband Michael Douglas

The Darling Buds of May fame Catherine Zeta-Jones in a recent live stream talk show unveiled her Valentine’s Day with husband Michael Douglas. Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on the TalkShopLive video chat, to launch and promote her new Casa Zeta-Jones makeup line. Along with promoting her brand, Zeta-Jones candidly spoke about how she is coping amidst quarantining and her Valentine’s Day plan with Douglas who is 25 years senior to her.

Catherine Zeta-Jones on Valentine's Day celebration with Husband Michael Douglas

When asked if she will cook or order in for the day of romance, the actor quickly said that she will ‘order in’. Although the actor admitted she isn’t good with cooking, but Catherine added that she is great at plating. So it looks like this Valentine’s Day, the elite couple will be ordering food and celebrate their love. For the unversed, Catherine and Michael celebrated their 20th marriage anniversary back in November.

ALSO READ| Michael Douglas To Return As Hank Pym In The Third Ant-Man Film? Details Inside

On the special occasion, Catherine had shared a stunning video of their wedding ceremony. The clip features stills of the couple being madly in love with each other on their wedding day. While sharing the video, Zeta-Jones wrote,

20 years ago today Michael and I were married!! What an amazing magical night that was! And 7304.85 days and nights on, I love you now as I did then. (except for the point 85 bit) 😂 Thank you for the love and laughter.

ALSO READ| Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas Commemorate Late Actor Kirk Douglas On His B'day

During the interaction, the actor also spoke about the ways she has found to cope with being in self-isolation. According to her, it is all about ‘balance’. “My saving grace during quarantine is just being kind to myself and to my family,” she explained. “Giving each other our space but being really close and holding each other tight and keeping safe”, added Catherine.

ALSO READ| Catherine Zeta-Jones' Pic Of Romantic Kiss With Hubby Michael Douglas Leaves Fans Mushy!

The elite couple, time and again, have made headlines for sharing an adorable relationship with each other. The Hollywood power couple often takes to social media to share romantic posts about each other. From throwback pictures to steamy kisses, their social media is filled with cute photographs of each other. In January, while sharing a romantic photo, Catherine wrote, “I can express no kinder sign of love, than this kind kiss”. Take a look:

ALSO READ| Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones Heading For A Divorce? Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.