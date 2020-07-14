Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones Heading For A Divorce? Details Inside

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are one of the most celebrated couples of Hollywood. After dating for a year in 1999, they tied the knot in 2000. However, recent rumours suggest that the couple might be headed for a divorce. Here's more on this.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones getting a divorce?

A Hollywood tabloid recently published a story stating that Hollywood biggies, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are headed for a divorce. The tabloid also claimed that the divorce entails a $350 million proceedings between the two. Apparently, a friend of the couple told the tabloid that the marriage between Douglas and Jones is effectively over.

The tabloid alleged that the death of Michael Douglas' 103-year-old father, Kirk Douglas has sparked their divorce. Previously whenever, the couple encountered problems in their life, Douglas senior would pull them out of it. However, his sad demise has made Catherine Zeta-Jones believe that the older she and Michael get, the greater the 25-years age gap become more prominent.

Also adding to the rumours are the reports of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' other "friends". These set of people apparently told the tabloid that Jones wants to focus on her lifestyle brand, Casa Zeta-Jones. The business was not an 'overnight thing' for the actor and now she sees it as a way out of her marriage.

However, another Hollywood tabloid alleged that the claims made by the above publication are false. They said it seems slightly out of context since even after 20 years of marriage the female actor had been working in Hollywood. They also claimed that a look at Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Instagram accounts show that nothing is amiss between the couple.

In fact, as recent as June 21, 2020, Catherine Zeta-Jones took to her Instagram account to wish her husband on Father's Day. The actor also penned a heartfelt note for Michael Douglas on Valentines' Day in February 2020. She also posted several pictures and videos along with him in the past couple of months.

