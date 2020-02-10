'Cats' And 'Rambo: Last Blood' Lead Nominations For The Worst Of 2020 At The Razzies

The Oscars may have grabbed audiences' attention because of an amazing line up of movies and actors, but there is another award show coming to town. The Golden Raspberry Awards celebrate all the worst that Hollywood had to offer in the year. The nominations for the Razzies are out and two movies managed to get multiple nominations.

Cats and Rambo dominate the Razzies

The movie Cats has been given a total of eight nominations under various categories for the Razzies. According to an article in a leading news portal, the Razzies called Cats movie as a 'widely derided feline flop'. The movie has been nominated under the Worst Film Category. Francesca Hayward got the nomination for the Worst Actress.

Dame Judi Dench, who was also a part of the Cats movie, got nominated under the category of Worst Supporting Actress, while James Corden got the Worst Supporting Actor nomination. A hilarious category named Worst Screen Combo has two nominations from Cats movie. One is Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs and another is Jason Derulo and His CGI-Neutered “Bulge”. Tom Hooper fell under the Worst Director list while the movie is nominated for Worst Screenplay as well, which is given by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper.

Other than Cats, another movie's name kept occurring on the list of nominations. The movie Rambo: Last Blood is nominated for Worst Picture, Sylvestor Stallone under the Worst Actor category, and Fenessa Pineda gets Worst Supporting Actress nomination. Sylvester Stallone and His Impotent Rage got nominated under the Worst Screen Combo while Adrian Grunberg got nominated for Worst Director. Three more nominations complete Rambo's list. It is also a part of Worst Screenplay (by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone), Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, and Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property.

The movie A Madea Family Funeral also received 8 nominations for the Razzies. 2019's one of the most successful movies Joker got nominated under the Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property. This is a new category added by the Razzies, as per the article.

Generally, the winners of the Razzies are announced a day before the Oscars. According to the article, the schedule got changed this year since the Oscar ceremony was moved up. The awards date of The Razzies will be announced later.

Image Courtesy: Cats & Sylvestor Stallone Instagram

