Shriya Saran's Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz About The 'Drishyam' Actor

Actor Shriya Saran started her career with Renoo Nathan's debut music video Thirakti Kyun Hawa, which brought Saran to the attention of many Indian filmmakers. Saran made her film debut in 2001 with the Telugu film Ishtam and had her first commercial success with Santhosham (2002). She subsequently appeared in several more Telugu films while making in-roads in the Hindi and Tamil industries.

In 2007, Saran starred in Sivaji: The Boss, the highest-grossing Tamil film at that time. She also gained critical acclaim for her role in the 2007 Bollywood film Awarapan. Her following projects included popular films such as Kanthaswamy (2009) in Tamil and Pokkiri Raja (2010) in Malayalam. Later, she was cast in the British–Canadian film Midnight's Children, under the direction of Deepa Mehta, based on Salman Rushdie's Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, for which she received international critical acclaim. Shriyan Saran is celebrating her birthday today, September 11. On the occasion of her birthday, here's a quiz based on her journey till now.

Shriya Saran quiz

1. What is the full name of Shriya Saran?

Shriya Saran Upadhyay

Shriya Saran Sharma

Shriya Saran Bhatnagar

Shriya Saran Sen

2. Which among these is the debut film of Shriya Saran?

Santhosham

Ishtam

Pokkiri Raja

Awarapan

3. What was the first music video that featured Shriya Saran?

Chale Jab Hawa

Hawa Thirakti Kyun Hai

Thirakti Kyun Hawa

Tujhe Meri Kasam

4. Which Shriya Saran movie marked the debut of Riteish Deshmukh in Bollywood?

Tere Naal Love Hogaya

Housefull

Tujhe Meri Kasam

Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu

5. Which movie featured Shriya Saran alongside Chiranjeevi?

Tagore

Thiruvilayadal Arambam

Nenunnanu

Bommalata

6. Which Shriya Saran’s movie featured the actor alongside Prabhas?

Varsham

Nuvve Nuvve

Tujhe Meri Kasam

Chatrapathi

7. Which movie of Shriya Saran starred Rajinikanth?

Darbar

Petta

Sivaji: The Boss

Kabali

8. Which movie marked the American cinema debut of Shriya Saran?

The Other End of the Line

The End of the Line

The Other part of the Line

The Part of the Life

9. Which Shriya Saran’s movie featured Vivek Oberoi and Zayed Khan?

Mission accomplish

Mission Impossible

Mission Lucknow

Mission Istanbul

10. Which Bollywood movie starring Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran turned out to be a commercial success?

Singham

Pokkiri Raja

Drishyam

Singham 2

Shriya Saran quiz - answers

Shriya Saran Bhatnagar

Ishtam

Thirakti Kyun Hawa

Tujhe Meri Kasam

Tagore

Chatrapathi

Sivaji: The Boss

The Other End of the Line

Mission Istanbul

Drishyam

