Shriya Saran's Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz About The 'Drishyam' Actor

Actor Shriya Saran started her career with Renoo Nathan's debut music video Thirakti Kyun Hawa, which brought Saran to the attention of many Indian filmmakers. Saran made her film debut in 2001 with the Telugu film Ishtam and had her first commercial success with Santhosham (2002). She subsequently appeared in several more Telugu films while making in-roads in the Hindi and Tamil industries.
In 2007, Saran starred in Sivaji: The Boss, the highest-grossing Tamil film at that time. She also gained critical acclaim for her role in the 2007 Bollywood film Awarapan. Her following projects included popular films such as Kanthaswamy (2009) in Tamil and Pokkiri Raja (2010) in Malayalam. Later, she was cast in the British–Canadian film Midnight's Children, under the direction of Deepa Mehta, based on Salman Rushdie's Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, for which she received international critical acclaim. Shriyan Saran is celebrating her birthday today, September 11. On the occasion of her birthday, here's a quiz based on her journey till now.
