Shriya Saran Shares Videos Of Her Kathak Performances, Fans Marvel At Actor's Talent

Actor Shriya Saran recently added two videos on Instagram where fans could see the actor dancing at a public event. The actor was seen performing the classical Indian dance Kathak and she also mentioned who choreographed her graceful moves. Take a look at both the videos on Shriya Saran's Instagram and the comments that fans left on the posts as well.

Shriya Saran's Kathak video posts

Shriya Saran recently uploaded a throwback video of her dance event last year. Fans could spot the actor in a blue and pink lehenga dancing to the beats of a drum and some more live music. Many people could be seen around the stage and the video was shot secretly, as mentioned in the caption as well. At the end of the video, the audience could be heard clapping for the actor.

Shriya also added a small caption where she talked about her dress and who choreographed the dance. She also mentioned that the video was shot with a hidden camera. Shriya wrote - Last year on stage , choreogphed by @nutanpatwardhan Drums by @petrglavatskikh This video is shot by @andreikoscheev ( secretly.... hidden camera hahah) Clothes by @rajattangriofficial Like good old days @neerjasaran got me ready

Shriya Saran's Kathak video gained many comments. Most of the comments mentioned that the actor was dancing quite well. Take a look at the comments on Shriya Saran's video:

Pic Credit: Shriya Saran's Instagram

The actor also posted another video which was very similar to the first one. This video was a montage of a few of her stage performances. In one bit of the video, fans could see the actor dressed in a white lehenga dancing to live music. Many of the musicians were also featured in the video and fans could truly see how grand the even was.

Shriya Saran added a lengthy caption with the post. She mentioned how she wanted to go back to those moments and also wrote a bit about her mother. She wrote - Please take me back to stage , dance and music ....Kathak is choreogphed by @nutanpatwardhan tai...Make up hair and styled by Mom.. She made me tie Ghumgaroo twice . Then put black teeka , then hugged me 100000 times.

Many fans responded to Shriya Saran's Kathak video as well. Most of the comments were by fans who were amazed at how well the actor was dancing. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Shriya Saran's Instagram / Promo Pic Credit: Shriya Saran's Instagram

