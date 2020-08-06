Shriya Saran Reveals Names Of Books That Kept Her Busy Amid Lockdown; See Full List

On Tuesday night, August 4, actor Shriya Saran took to her social media handle and shared a list of books she read during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In her caption, Shriya Saran listed down the books, in the video, she explained the details and genre of each. She finished her video by asking her fans and followers to suggest more books to read and said, "please suggest me any inspiring book that can make me .. happy and inspired ....but please don't suggest anything too sad" (sic).

Instagramming her two-minute-thirty-five-second long video, the Gopala Gopala actor wrote, "1) Anarchy by @williamdalrymple superb research work....interesting!

2)women who run with the wolves by Clarissa pinkola estés

3)live cinema and its techniques by Francis Ford Coppola.

4)becoming supernatural by Dr Joe dispenza

5) Krishnamacharya, his life and teaching. about Yoga.

6) I revisited books on Vipassana.

7) trying to find a great book on south indian history..

8 ) born a crime by @trevornoah

this book can make you laugh and cry at the same time.... left me inspired. must read!

please suggest me any inspiring book that can make me .. happy and inspired ....

but please don't suggest any thing too sad....(sic)".

Shriya Saran's book recommendation

The Drishyam actor's post has bagged more than 194K views within a day and is still counting. Meanwhile, many of her fans started giving recommendations in the comments section. A follower of Shriya wrote, "Living With The Himalayan Masters by #SwamiRam" while an Instagram user's comment read, "Robin by Dave Itzkoff , Not Dead Yet : Phil Collins , Born to Run : Bruce Springsteen". On the other side, a section of fans was praising Shriya in the comments box.

Shriya Saran's projects

The 37-year-old actor has played pivotal roles in Rajinikanth starrer Shivaji, Vijay starrer Azhagiya Tamil Magan, Dhanush starrer Thiruvalayaladayal Arambam. She was last seen in Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, which was directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Talking about her upcoming film, she will be soon seen in Naragasooran, co-starring Aravind Swamy, Sundeep Kishan, Aathmika and Indrajith Sukumaran in the key roles. The upcoming film is slated to release by end of 2020.

